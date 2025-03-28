The 100 Acre Gravel Race: A mixed-terrain challenge on scenic roads

Looking for a new event to try this summer? The 100 acre gravel race in Peterborough, Ont., may be an option.

The 100 Acre Gravel Race combines elements of road racing with the challenges of gravel riding.

The course features rolling hills and short climbs on a mix of gravel and paved roads in Trent Hills. Both route options pass through Lang Pioneer Village and follow the Trans-Canada Trail along the shores of Rice Lake. Although it is a gravel race, you can most likely get away with using your road bike.

Distances and elevation

100 km with 1,200 m elevation gain

60 km with 750 m elevation gain

When and where

Sunday, June 1, 10 a.m. EST.

390 Ashburnham Dr, Peterborough, Ont.

Post-race events at 100 Acre Brewing Co. will include food, beer, and podium ceremonies with awards across multiple categories. The brewery was recognized by The New York Times as one of “50 Places to Visit in 2025.”

To learn more and register, head on over to 100acregravelrace.ca