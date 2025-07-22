The 112th Tour gets its first French winner on legendary Mont Ventoux

The 2025 Tour de France received its first French winner as Valentin Paret-Peintre claimed Tuesday’s summit finish on Mont Ventoux, the legendary Giant of Provence, famous for Chris Froome’s 2016 run, infamous for Tom Simpson’s 1967 death. The Soudal-QuickStep rider won out of a successful breakaway, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard finishing together 43 seconds later. Michael Woods lit out in his fourth breakaway of the 2025 edition.

The GC Situation Going Into the Final Week

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 54:20:44

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4:13

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +7:53

4) Oscar Onley (Australia/Picnic-PostNL) +9:18

5) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +10:21

Vingegaard had a lot of time to make up on the yellow jersey. Lipowitz’s podium spot and white jersey were protected from Oscar “One And” Onley by nearly a minute and a half. Vauquelin was crowded by Primož Roglič 13 seconds back.





The Course

It’s the first time Mont Ventoux acted as a Tour summit finish since 2013. It was last conquered by Julian Alaphilippe and Wout van Aert in the double climb of the 2021 edition.

The profile was shaped like a scythe. Tuesday’s first 155 kms were flat ones through the Rhône Valley. Bald beast Ventoux is 15.7 km of 8.8 percent. The toughest gradients are in the forest, but the exposed final 6 km factors in the wind. It was another scorching day.

It was exceedingly difficult for those who wanted to be Tuesday’s fugitives. A trio was brought back with 100 km to go after many attempts from the peloton to join it. A much larger move containing Ben Healy and Woods replaced it. Pogačar and Vingegaard both had teammates in the new breakaway. This mob split on the way to the intermediate sprint at Châteauneuf-du-Pape. The gap back to the peloton ballooned. Could the break make it?

Mont Ventoux

The order of battle: six riders including Alaphilippe, three-time Vuelta a España runner-up Enric Mas, Stage 14 winner Thyren Arensman; the Healy-Woods chase +1:30; peloton +6:30. An enthusiastic reception was laid on in Bédoin.

On the long drag leading to the climb proper, the riders at the front started to take swings at each other. The crowds at the bottom of the forest were massive and full throated. Arensman pulled Mas and Alaphilippe.

With 14 km to climb, Mas made his move. Woods was in a five-man chase with Healy. Visma-Lease a Bike thinned out the peloton.

With 10 km to go, the Spaniard still had 5:20 on the wee favorites group. Woods’ bunch sopped up Alaphilippe and Arensman and then it dropped the Canadian.

The race crawled towards the treeless final 6 km. Healy powered Mas’ closest chase, Arensman and Alaphilippe long gone. Mas pulled faces.

Vingegaard attacked with 7.7 km to climb. Pogačar hitched himself to the Dane. Vingegaard’s teammate Tiesj Benoot was up ahead and gave them a pull. Vingegaard gave it another go just before the trees thinned. Visma’s Victor Campenaerts was the next to give them a tug. But Vingegaard couldn’t shed the world champion.

With 5 km to go, Mas only held 27 seconds on Healy and Paret-Peintre. The Irishman and Frenchman snagged Mas a kilometer later and then dispatched him.

Mas made it back. Then Buitrago returned. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the yellow jersey attacked. Vingegaard countered. Buitrago’s acceleration dumped Mas again. Seemingly out of nowhere, Paret-Peintre’s teammate Ilan Van Wilder appeared at the front just after the red kite and led out the group. Healy went from far out with Paret-Peintre on his wheel, but it would be Valentin’s day. Pogačar put two seconds into Vingegaard.

Healy jumped into ninth place on GC, while Roglič moved over Vauquelin into fifth and now threatens Onley’s fourth.

It’s lumpy and bumpy, but Stage 17 might be one for the sprinters.

2025 Tour de France Stage 16

1) Valentin Paret-Peintre (France/Soudal-QuickStep) 4:03:19

2) Ben Healy (Ireland/EF Education-Easypost) s.t.

3) Santiago Buitrago (Colombia/Bahrain-Victorious) +0:04

36) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +7:30

2025 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 58:24:56

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4:16

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +9:03

4) Oscar Onley (Australia/Picnic-PostNL) +11:04

5) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +11:42

6) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +13:20