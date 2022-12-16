The 2022 Canadian Cup results are in

The 2022 Canadian Cup standings are in.The series, which used races all over Canada to create a tally of points acquired, was launched this year.

The winners of each category get a $1,000 bursary from Bridge The Gap and a jersey custom made by Specialized was made specially for the winners of this new initiative.

2022 Canadian Cup standings

Women – Elite

1. MILETTE Laury – 850 pts

2. BARRACLOUGH Ngaire – 837.5 pts

3. BLAIS Maire-Soleil – 696 pts

Women – Junior

1. THOMAS Anabelle – 575 pts

2. PRIMEAU Penelope – 548 pts

3. CAMIRE Eloise – 510 pts

Men – u-23 and Elite

1. JACOB Philippe – 943 pts

2. DUQUETTE Charles – 846 pts

3. JUSSAUME Tristan – 762.5 pts

Men – Junior

1. HAMEL Felix – 655 pts

2. NEY Matthew – 555 pts

3. BOUCHARD Alexis – 495 pts

You can visit BridgeTheGap.com to see complete results.

“It was a lot more complicated to compile results from events all over Canada than I expected going in. We learnt so much along the way about the races, organizers and especially the racers. It was super cool to see the same names popping back up in the results over and over again. Some names were known and others were new which is really great. At the end of the season I think the champions of each category deserved their win. I’m already looking forward to the next season.” Shawn Clarke, co-founder of the Canadian Cup classification, said.

“In 2023, we would like to grow the Canadian Cup by adding races that unfortunately have been cancelled this year. We would also like to include races in the Atlantic provinces and in the prairies for the purpose of making this initiative more accessible to all Canadian athletes.” Karol-Ann Canuel, co-founder and pilot program lead of the Canadian Cup added.

Why a Canadian Cup?

The Canadian Cup lasted five months and included all the provincial championships in addition to The Canada summer games. BTG launched this pilot project at the start of 2022 with the aspiration to create a sense of community for Canadian riders, to showcase the races that are important for the development of athletes and raise the level of Canadian racing.

By giving a grant to the winners, BTG helps support young athletes and helps bring excitement to cycling in Canada. This national initiative enables the identification of Canada’s most promising young talent.