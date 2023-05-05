The 2023 Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health supporting Baycrest ride

If you’re looking for a great ride for a great cause, then you should consider signing up for the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health supporting Baycrest ride on June 4. The ride, which launched in 2022, is pretty special for a few reasons. First of all, the route goes on roads–highways–which you’d never normally be able to ride. You can ride the wide, paved Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) and Don Valley Parkway (DVP), taking in some stunning scenery. The beautiful lakeshore, the cityscapes, it’s a view you’d never get on a bike otherwise in Toronto.

The importance of the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health supporting Baycrest ride

The second reason why this event is so special is the cause, which is dementia. In Canada, more than 1.1 million people are directly or indirectly affected by the disease, for which there is currently no cure. Baycrest is trying to change that through its hub of 300+ researchers. That doesn’t mean just treatment, it’s also about early detection, as well as prevention. That’s what makes the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health so important. It’s supporting a group that is trying to change the way dementia exists in Canada. Their slogan is, “Fear No Age.” Simply put, we should embrace every stage of life. Our later years can be our best years if we nurture every older adult’s abilities and possibilities.

There’s a variety of rides available for all abilities. You can pick between 25km, 50km or 75km. No matter what your fitness level is, there’s a distance for you. Now, if you happen to be a bit more competitive, there’s an exciting new addition for the 2023 version. There’s a 75km timed ride that will launch before the main ride. Yup, if you feel up to a challenge, the new timed ride is a perfect way to spend a day on your bike, while helping an important cause.

How it works

Since the timed ride will be a bit more fast-paced, they will start first for safety’s sake. You can set off between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. from the chute. For all the other events, the chute opens at 7:15 a.m. and by 8 a.m., everyone will be on the route. And don’t forget, there won’t be a car in sight, save for the police escort.

Along the way you will be fully supported by friendly volunteers, and there’s also mechanical and medical assistance. Riding on the QEW and DVP, normally reserved for cars, will be a surreal and fun experience.

Body Break meet and greet!

If you’re a fan of some of Canada’s most famous fitness folks, you’re in for a treat. Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod are ambassadors for the Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health supporting Baycrest ride for 2023. They’ve been promoting the ride and they will also be at the Enercare Centre milling about before the event. And yes, of course Canada’s favourite sporty duo will be riding, so keep an eye out for the husband and wife team on the road.

Bike village

It’s not just about the ride, either. For 2023, there will be a bike village at the starting point. There will be tents with 20 vendors with all sorts of wares you can check out. So, put some time aside to check out the variety of shops and services that have set up at the Enercare Centre. There will also be a band playing to get you in the groove for the big ride.

Turnaround rest stop

If you need a break, you can definitely have one at the York Mills turnaround. There will be snacks and photo opportunities for you if you need a pause from riding. There are other rest stops along the route as well with refreshments.

Then, when you’re set, jump back on and cruise down the DVP to the finish (good news, it’s mostly downhill). By the way, don’t worry what kind of bike you have. Whether it’s a road, mountain, or a trusty commuter–all are welcome. Even ebikes!

If you’re looking to spend a fun day with family or friends, consider hopping on to help Baycrest. Even if you come alone, you’re bound to meet people and spend a great morning on your bike. You can participate as an individual, with friends and family, or consider asking your colleagues if they’d like to ride together as a corporate team.

To register, check out bikeforbrainhealth.ca