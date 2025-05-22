The 2025 Navy Bike Ride: A great and important fundraising ride this summer

The link between cycling and the Royal Canadian Navy isn’t immediately obvious, but it runs deep. Life at sea limits access to full gyms, making stationary bikes a practical way for sailors to stay fit in tight spaces. Many in the Navy are passionate cyclists and committed to fitness. The Navy Bike Ride showcases this dedication to health and the importance of keeping both ships and sailors in top condition.

The history of the ride

The Navy Bike Ride was founded in 2016 for two reasons. First, to raise money to assist members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans, and their families in facing the unique challenges that come with military life. But it’s more than that—it’s also about encouraging the community and families to embrace cycling as a way to stay healthy.

In 2025, there are lots of ways to get involved and support this important event.

In-person cycling events

May 31 – CFB Esquimalt: Take part in an 18-kilometre ride and enjoy a fun, skill-building Bike Rodeo.

June 14 – Hog’s Back Park, Ottawa: Join a 5K run/walk, a flexible Ottawa Ride where the looped course is open for two hours (ride as many laps as you like), and a Family Ride perfect for all ages.

June 14 – Quebec Spin: Join a spin class in Quebec city!

June 21, – Halifax Spin: In Nova Scotia? Try a spin class in Halifax.

June 21 – Shearwater Fitness and Sports Centre, CFB Halifax: Choose from a variety of distances—6K, 15K, 30K, or 37K—based on your experience and interest.

New this year: The Halifax Navy Bike Ride coincides with Halifax International Fleet Week. This exciting event highlights Halifax’s role as a centre for defence and maritime operations, offering a chance to explore naval life and meet sailors from Canada and around the world.

Virtual participation in June

Navy Bike Ride Virtual Challenge (revamped for 2025): Ride at your own pace throughout June, setting personal goals with no minimum or maximum distance.

100K Admiral’s Challenge (new for 2025): Aim to log 100 kilometres over the course of the month.

520K Protecteur Challenge (new for 2025): Mark the introduction of the new Protecteur-class vessel by riding a total of 520K in June. Participants will receive a cycling jersey inspired by HMCS Protecteur.

80K Battle of the Atlantic Ride: In honour of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic’s end, complete an 80K ride in a single outing.

5K Run/Walk: Prefer not to ride? Join the virtual 5K run or walk and be part of the fun in a different way.

To learn more, check out navybikeride.ca

To register for the 2025 Navy Bike ride, go to raceroster.com