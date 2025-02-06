The 2025 Ontario MTB race calendar is here

Ontario Cycling has dropped the preliminary 2025 MTB race calendar. It’s looking like another great season of racing across the province. Whether you’re gunning for an Ontario Cup podium, tackling an 8-hour endurance race, or just looking to throw down at a local midweek series, there’s something for everyone. Lots of stuff happening at Hardwood, with the XCM Canadian championships once again in Thunder Bay. More events will be added as the season approaches, so keep an eye on the calendar for updates.

OCup and provincial championships

The 2025 OCup MTB series is bringing back some of the province’s most loved venues, plus a new stop to keep things fresh:

OCup #1: Woodnewton (May 10-11)

OCup #2: Hardwood Ski & Bike (May 16-18) (Trek Store Canada Cup weekend!)

OCup #3: Boler Mountain (June 14-15) (New to the OCup lineup!)

OCup #4: Hiawatha Highlands (June 28-29)

Provincial championships: The provinical championships return to Horseshoe Resort over the August long weekend, featuring XCO, XCC and team relay racing. If you want a chance to claim a provincial title, this is the event to hit.

Regional and endurance events

Beyond the OCup series, 2025 has some other MTB races and endurance events, including:

April 26: Singletrack classic at Hardwood

June 7: Women’s 4 Hour MTB Relay at Hardwood

July 26: Summer Epic 8 Hour at Hardwood

August 23: XCM Canadian championships at Kinsmen Park, Thunder Bay

September 27: Fall Epic 8 Hour at Hardwood

Midweek racing

For those who need more race days in their week, Hardwood’s Wednesday Night MTB race series is back, running May 7–August 27. It’s the perfect excuse to get some midweek intensity and dial in your race legs.

More events coming soon

More races will be added throughout the season. Whether you’re chasing points, pushing your endurance, or just out to have fun, 2025 has lots of opportunity for MTB racing in Ontario. Keep checking the calendar for updates, and get ready to ride.