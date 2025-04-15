The 2027 road worlds announced: An absolutely brutal course

The 2027 UCI road world championships in Haute-Savoie, France, are going to be very, very tough. The international governing body announced the route for the event, and it’s a doozie. The elite men’s road race will feature 20 laps of a 13.5-kilometre local circuit around Sallanches. Each lap includes the brutally steep Côte de Domancy.

That climb might “only” be 2.5 km long, but with an average gradient of 9.4 per cent, it’s going to wear riders down fast. Over the full race distance of 266 km, the peloton will rack up nearly 5,700 metres of elevation gain — more than you’d get at Liège–Bastogne–Liège or Il Lombardia.

It’s no coincidence the route closely resembles the 1980 world championships course, where Bernard Hinault annihilated the field, taking his only rainbow jersey. The French organizers clearly want a repeat of that kind of epic.

This edition of the world championships will be the second UCI “super worlds”, taking place from August 24 to Sept. 3. That’s earlier than usual, landing just before the Vuelta a España — so some big names might have to rethink their season schedules to be in top form. In 2023, Glasgow hosted a super worlds, where almost all disciplines of the sport converged to compete for rainbow jerseys.

There will be a whopping 20 world championships held across 12 venues. 10,000 athletes from over 130 nations will go for rainbow jerseys.

13,3 km

Un circuit emblématique

Un morceau de légende : la Côte de Domancy // 🌈

13.3 km

An iconic circuit

Either way, this course is absolutely built for pure climbers. With so much elevation and a punishingly steep climb repeated 20 times, sprinters and puncheurs won’t stand a chance unless they’ve got the legs of a mountain goat. Speaking of GOATS, Tadej Pogačar will be approaching the ripe old age of 30 by then, but the way he’s going, he may have already snagged two more rainbow jerseys.

The 2025 edition heads to Rwanda — assuming rebel activity in nearby Congo doesn’t end up causing a cancellation or a last-minute move to Switzerland. The 2026 worlds take place in Montreal — the first time since 1974, when the great Eddy Merckx won.