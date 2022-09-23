The absolute worst person on Earth, the ShiftShamer

Cycling apps and tech have come a long way. You can pretty much analyze every aspect of your data you want, and then some. Sure, you can check your watts, your heart rate, distance and time–but there’s plenty more, as most people know. If you’re worried that your left and right leg aren’t matched up in power output, you can check out your pedal fluidity. Even more fun, on many apps, you can check out how many times you shifted. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Getting into the right gear is key to being as efficient as possible on the bike. It’s not only about your comfort, but maximizing every bit of power you put into those pedals. Too big of a gear, and you may bog down, too little, you’ll spin out. But then there are those who may be a bit of a nosey parker and scold you for too many shifts. How is that even a thing? Shift as many times as you want, it’s not like you’re paying per tooth.

Seinfeld, Episode 25, “The cassette player”

George and Jerry are sitting on the couch. George flips through the channels, as Jerry takes out his Garmin. Jerry scrolls through it.

George

(sniffs)

You, ah, go for a ride this morning?

Jerry

Yes I did. And a pretty good one, I might say.

Jerry shows him his Garmin.

George

Wow. That’s some pretty good watts. And that average speed. That’s, ah, pretty quick.

Jerry

What about you?

George

What about what about me?

Jerry

Your ride.

The door opens. It’s Kramer.

Kramer

(nods to George, then Jerry)

Fausto, Eddy. Come stai?

Jerry

Good. George and I are just comparing rides.

Kramer

Oh man. Let’s have a look.

Jerry shows his Garmin.

Kramer

Whoa mana. That’s some good numbers. Some gooooood numbers.

Jerry

C’mon George, let’s see

George

I don’t wanna.

Kramer

(to Jerry)

Come on now Jerry. If George doesn’t want to show his “training” ride, he doesn’t have to. We are a judgement-free zone.

Kramer

George, you can show us your ride when you’re ready.

A beat.

George whips out his Garmin. They both look at it.

Jerry

Well that’s a fine ride. Why are you so worried? I mean, it’s not as fast as mine, but a decent ride.

George scrolls through, then abruptly puts it away.

Jerry

Hold on a minute. Did you shift…1600 times in one hour?

George

Maybe.

Jerry

1600 times? How is that even humanly possible? That’s like a shift every—

George

(frustrated)

I couldn’t find the right gear, okay?

Jerry

1600 times though? I didn’t even shift half that and I rode 3 times as long!

Kramer

Jerry. Easy. If George wants to shift every two seconds, that’s his business.

Jerry

(to Kramer)

1600 times? Six. Teen. Hundred?

A beat.

George sulks.

Kramer

Now look what you’ve done. You’ve…shamed him.

A beat.

Kramer

You’ve Shift Shamed him! You’re a shift shamer!

George lights up.

George

He’s right! You’re a shift shamer!

Kramer

Shift Shamer!

They follow him around the apartment, like an episode of Game of Thrones.

George Kramer

Shift Shamer! Shift Shamer!

The door opens, it’s Elaine. She takes one look at the proceedings and turns around, closing the door.

Elaine

I need new friends.