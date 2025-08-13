The ‘amateur’ that won Italian champs is pro (again)

Back in June, Filippo Conca took a huge win at the national championships in Italy, beating all sorts of pro riders. He was riding for Swatt Club—a group of riders, several of whom are former professionals or Continental riders. It was founded in 2017 as ‘Solowattaggio’ and grew from a grassroots blog into a respected Italian cycling collective. The name ‘Swatt’ reflects the club’s ethos of self-reliance and passion for a sponsor-free approach to the sport. (They wear a plain white or blue jersey and bibs.) The team also recently raced at the Tour de Beauce, with Mattia Gaffuri taking second overall.

The ‘return’ of Conca

But Conca is hardly some random amateur who fooled the big boys. Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) took second that day, with Thomas Pesenti (Soudal Quick-Step) taking third. The 26-year-old rider raced for Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team the past few years—and before that, WorldTour squad Lotto-Soudal. Although he has a smattering of decent results from when he was a pro, this one, riding as an amateur, is his biggest. So it’s no wonder that teams were keen to get him back in the major leagues.

On Monday, confirming many rumours online, Team Jayco AlUla announced he was on the squad.

“Team Jayco AlUla is pleased to welcome newly crowned Italian Road Race champion Filippo Conca to the team roster with immediate effect, having signed a new contract through 2027,” a statement read. “The 26-year-old, who currently rides for Swatt Club, will pull on a new Team Jayco AlUla race jersey later this week as he is set to make his debut for the Australian outfit at the upcoming one-day race Franco Belg on 15th of August.”

Dream of riding Giro in the Tricolore

Filippo Conca was pleased to be back with the pros.

“I’m really happy to join Team Jayco AlUla. I chose this team because I’m confident that I’ll find the ideal environment to work hard. Before making my decision, I consulted my colleagues and the staff, and they all told me that at Jayco AlUla, I would find a family that can support me personally and on a sporting level,” he said.

Although he’s raced the Vuelta, he’s never done his home Grand Tour, which is definitely on his radar.

“My dream is to race in the Giro d’Italia. And to do so wearing the Italian national jersey. I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I want to thank Team Jayco AlUla for the trust they’ve placed in me; I’m sure it will be repaid,” he said.

The Italian has a nice fresh new kit—so it will be easy to spot him in the peloton.