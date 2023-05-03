The BBC decided to helmet shame David Byrne when he rode to the Met Gala

The BBC turned a very cool moment into something silly when it helmet-shamed David Byrne riding to the Met Gala. On Monday, musician filmmaker David Byrne arrived by bike to the fanciest event in the world, the Met Gala.

Of course, riding around town is nothing new to the musical legend.

“I ride my bike almost every day here in New York,” he said to NPR “It’s getting safer to do so, but I do have to be fairly alert when riding on the streets as opposed to riding on the Hudson River bike path or similar protected lanes.”

On Tuesday, BBC listed the 17 most eye-catching looks at the event. This year, the theme was Karl Lagerfield, the fashion mogul who died in 2019. Various stars took different approaches to the look. Since Lagerfeld was the creative director at Chanel for 36 years, many guests decided to wear outfits from the fashion house. Others decided to pay tribute to his famous cat, Choupette.

But instead of a “Holy smokes, Ole Byrnesey showed up on a damn bike to the swankiest party on earth,” the Beeb decided to sass him for not wearing a lid.