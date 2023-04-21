The best kind of race to bring someone who doesn’t know they are a cycling fan yet

Bike races are fun to do, but some are better to watch than others. As a cyclist, you may like any sort of event to watch, but for someone who may be new to the sport, you may have to be a little strategic.

When it comes to road racing, you’ve got choices. What’s the best event to bring your partner or pal to?

Road racing

A road race, a time trial, a circuit race or crit? Which is best? (That is, if you live somewhere that these various sorts of races are held.) A road race in the middle of nowhere with a giant lap? Hmm. Imagine sitting on the grass waiting an hour to see your partner or friend cross each lap. Maybe not that exciting.

A time trial? Same deal. Of course it’s nice to have the support of your partner or buddy, but they will only see you warming up and the start and finish, presuming it’s an out-and-back course. So, maybe that’s not the best.

Criteriums

Crits can be a fun experience. There will often be a carnival atmosphere, and maybe some food trucks, or if you’re really lucky, a beer tent! Whether it’s in a city or an industrial park, you may get a decent crowd too. The problem of course is 100 riders riding 50 km/h on a short course may make it difficult for your partner to spot you. (Unless you break away, hint, hint!)

Circuit races

These are arguably the best kind of race to bring someone. If the course is 3-5 km long, and even better if there’s a little climb, it’s great for spectators. You can see them often and you can even walk around the course to check out the different corners and gradients.

CX and MTB

These can be viable options as well. ‘Cross is a fantastic spectator event as it’s slower, there’s obstacles, and you can often see much of the course from one area. They can also have a carnival-like atmosphere too, so give your partner a cowbell and tell them they will get why once they arrive. Mountain bike races are also great for spectators. A cross-country race can also be a fun event as there may be kiosks, snacks and other things for your partner to check out. Just like ‘cross, the speed will be a little slower and there are plenty of opportunities for them to spot you.

Track racing

If you have a velodrome near you, this is an amazing choice too. Comfortable seats, and lots of fast, short races. Plus your friend or partner can see you the whole time!