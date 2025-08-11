The best post-ride snack? One you’ll actually eat

Forget stressing over perfect macros or fancy $12 smoothies. What really counts is grabbing something within 30–60 minutes after you finish riding. These five snacks hit the sweet spot of protein, carbs, and recovery-boosting goodness — and they’re easy enough you won’t dread making them. Eat smarter today, and your legs will thank you on the next ride.

Cottage cheese + kiwi + honey

Cottage cheese is the bomb. It’s super-tasty, but also loaded with casein, a slow-digesting protein that helps muscle repair long after your ride. Pair it with kiwi. It’s a surprising vitamin C boost that aids collagen production. Plus a drizzle of honey for quick carbs to refill your glycogen.

Try: ¾ cup low-fat cottage cheese, 1 sliced kiwi, 1 tsp honey.

These aren't your typical sugary muffins. Low in sugar, high in carbs, potassium, and whole grains — oats for refueling. And banana for electrolytes, eggs for protein.Makes 6 muffins: 1 ripe banana, mashed 1 egg 1 cup oats ½ tsp baking soda Dash of cinnamon Optional: 1 tbsp maple syrup or dark chocolate chips, or toss in nuts or fruit Mix, scoop into a greased tin, bake at 350°F (175°C) for 15–18 mins. Batch and freeze for ride day.

Slice sweet potato into toast-sized slabs, bake or toast till tender. Top with almond butter and chia seeds for anti-inflammatory fats, plant protein, and complex carbs. Way better than a plain rice cake.

Try: 2 slices sweet potato + 1 tbsp almond butter + 1 tsp chia seeds.

More than just a pretty bowl — Greek yogurt packs 15+ grams protein, quinoa brings complex carbs, and tart cherries have been shown to reduce muscle soreness. Science you can eat.

Try: ½ cup plain Greek yogurt + ¼ cup cooked quinoa + ⅓ cup frozen tart cherries + cinnamon.