The best post-ride snack? One you’ll actually eat
These smart, satisfying snacks are designed to help your body bounce back, without tasting like cardboard
Forget stressing over perfect macros or fancy $12 smoothies. What really counts is grabbing something within 30–60 minutes after you finish riding. These five snacks hit the sweet spot of protein, carbs, and recovery-boosting goodness — and they’re easy enough you won’t dread making them. Eat smarter today, and your legs will thank you on the next ride.
- Cottage cheese + kiwi + honey
Cottage cheese is the bomb. It’s super-tasty, but also loaded with casein, a slow-digesting protein that helps muscle repair long after your ride. Pair it with kiwi. It’s a surprising vitamin C boost that aids collagen production. Plus a drizzle of honey for quick carbs to refill your glycogen.
Try: ¾ cup low-fat cottage cheese, 1 sliced kiwi, 1 tsp honey.
- Post-ride recovery muffins
These aren’t your typical sugary muffins. Low in sugar, high in carbs, potassium, and whole grains — oats for refueling. And banana for electrolytes, eggs for protein.Makes 6 muffins:
- 1 ripe banana, mashed
- 1 egg
- 1 cup oats
- ½ tsp baking soda
- Dash of cinnamon
- Optional: 1 tbsp maple syrup or dark chocolate chips, or toss in nuts or fruit
Mix, scoop into a greased tin, bake at 350°F (175°C) for 15–18 mins. Batch and freeze for ride day.
- Sweet potato toast with almond butter and chia seeds
Slice sweet potato into toast-sized slabs, bake or toast till tender. Top with almond butter and chia seeds for anti-inflammatory fats, plant protein, and complex carbs. Way better than a plain rice cake.
Try: 2 slices sweet potato + 1 tbsp almond butter + 1 tsp chia seeds.
- Greek yogurt parfait with quinoa & tart cherries
More than just a pretty bowl — Greek yogurt packs 15+ grams protein, quinoa brings complex carbs, and tart cherries have been shown to reduce muscle soreness. Science you can eat.
Try: ½ cup plain Greek yogurt + ¼ cup cooked quinoa + ⅓ cup frozen tart cherries + cinnamon.
- Savoury recovery hummus wrap
Want something savoury? Spread hummus on a whole grain wrap, add crunchy cucumber, grated carrot, and spinach for carbs, protein, and crunch that’ll have you craving it after your next ride.
Try: 2 tbsp hummus + whole grain tortilla + cucumber + carrot + spinach.