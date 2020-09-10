The best pro cyclists to follow for behind-the-scenes Tour de France content
The official Tour de France Instagram is pretty active, but with very few journalists actually at the race this year and the ever increasing popularity of social media, some of the best Tour de France behind-the-scenes content is coming from the rider’s personal accounts. Here are a few pro cyclists you can follow for daily updates on their performances and Instagram stories from the team bus.
RELATED: How to watch the 2020 Tour de France in Canada
Jérôme Cousin
Cousin frequently posts Instagram stories and has a Tour de France 2020 highlight on his profile with the best stories
Benoît Cosnefroy
Currently wearing the polkadot jersey, the small French climber posts some fun (frequently polkadot themed) updates.
REALTED: The best cycling meme accounts on Instagram
Kasper Asgreen
Asgreen is answering one Tour-related question from fans every day on his Instagram stories.
Hugo Houle
The only Canadian in the Tour posts en français about many of his stages.
Nicolas Roche
Roche has been posting most days of the Tour.
Alejandro Valverde
Valverde doesn’t post many in-race professional photos. Instead, he sticks to a refreshingly personal approach to his social media.
Greg Van Avermaet
Van Avermaet will post about his post-race massage and is willing to make fun of himself even when he crashes.
Sam Bennett
Tony Martin
Based on one of Martin’s recent posts, it seems as though pro cyclists are just like everyone else when it comes to binge-watching Netflix.
Connor Swift
The 24 year old British cyclist is active on social media and likes to show behind-the-scenes bits of the tour on his stories.
Dylan Van Baarle
This Ineos Grenadiers cyclist is keen to post pics of himself and his teammates, featuring his 2020 quarantine moustache.
Robert Gesink
It seems like Jumbo-Visma has some of the most active social media cyclists.
All the teams also have active Instagram accounts which often encourage fans to send in questions or enter contests. Find your favourite bellow:
