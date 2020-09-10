The best pro cyclists to follow for behind-the-scenes Tour de France content

The official Tour de France Instagram is pretty active, but with very few journalists actually at the race this year and the ever increasing popularity of social media, some of the best Tour de France behind-the-scenes content is coming from the rider’s personal accounts. Here are a few pro cyclists you can follow for daily updates on their performances and Instagram stories from the team bus.

Jérôme Cousin

Cousin frequently posts Instagram stories and has a Tour de France 2020 highlight on his profile with the best stories

Benoît Cosnefroy

Currently wearing the polkadot jersey, the small French climber posts some fun (frequently polkadot themed) updates.

Kasper Asgreen

Asgreen is answering one Tour-related question from fans every day on his Instagram stories.

Hugo Houle

The only Canadian in the Tour posts en français about many of his stages.

Nicolas Roche

Roche has been posting most days of the Tour.

Alejandro Valverde

Valverde doesn’t post many in-race professional photos. Instead, he sticks to a refreshingly personal approach to his social media.

Greg Van Avermaet

Van Avermaet will post about his post-race massage and is willing to make fun of himself even when he crashes.

Sam Bennett

The Irish national champion (currently appropriately clad in the green sprinter’s jersey) is

Tony Martin

Based on one of Martin’s recent posts, it seems as though pro cyclists are just like everyone else when it comes to binge-watching Netflix.

Connor Swift

The 24 year old British cyclist is active on social media and likes to show behind-the-scenes bits of the tour on his stories.

Dylan Van Baarle

This Ineos Grenadiers cyclist is keen to post pics of himself and his teammates, featuring his 2020 quarantine moustache.

Robert Gesink

It seems like Jumbo-Visma has some of the most active social media cyclists.

All the teams also have active Instagram accounts which often encourage fans to send in questions or enter contests. Find your favourite bellow:

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain – McLaren

BORA – hansgrohe

CCC Team

Cofidis

Deceuninck – Quick Step

EF Pro Cycling

Groupama – FDJ

Lotto Soudal

Mitchelton-Scott

Movistar Team

INEOS Grenadiers

Team Jumbo-Visma

Team Sunweb

UAE-Team Emirates

Team Total Direct Energie

B&B Hotels – Vital Concept p/b KTM

Team Arkéa Samsic

NTT Pro Cycling

Trek – Segafredo

Israel Start-Up Nation