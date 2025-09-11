The best spots to watch the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

On Friday, some of the best riders in the world (and the literal best) will race on Canadian soil. The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec is part of the UCI WorldTour. All 18 WorldTeams will be there.

The race takes place on a circuit in the heart of Québec City. Narrow streets and rolling terrain create a demanding course. Riders will complete 18 laps of the circuit. It’s a tough course. Repeated climbs and fast descents through the historic city create a race of attrition. The uphill drag to the finish has often been the decisive point.

Organizers posted the best places for spectators to take in the action.

Tadej Pogačar is keen to win it this year — he finished a (for him) disappointing seventh last time. He made up for it with a big win in Montréal, a course that definitely suits him more.

Along with the world champ, the start list features Brandon McNulty, Corbin Strong, Biniam Girmay, Neilson Powless, Wout van Aert, Arnaud De Lie, Florian Lipowitz and Oscar Onley.

Canadian riders on the start list will include Guillaume Boivin, Hugo Houle, Félix Bouchard, Philippe Jacob, Quentin Cowan, Félix Hamel, Michael Leonard, Samuel Couture, Jérôme Gauthier and Gabriel Séguin.

Mike Woods unfortunately won’t be racing due to illness. The WorldTour races in Canada were meant to be his last as a pro, so that’s a bummer.

If you can’t make it to La Belle Province, you can tune in for free on CBC Gem. Canadian Cycling Magazine is on the ground and will be reporting live with interviews and photos. Check out our Instagram for videos and images too!