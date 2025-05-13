The best workouts for busy people

If you go to Xert and search for “under fatigue,” you’ll have a couple of pages of workouts that use this method, Mastracci says. Many may be familiar with sweet spot workouts. But you can also try “sweet spot under fatigue,” which accelerates the benefits of sweet spot workouts by first generating fatigue before the longer sweet spot interval. “It’s very potent and gives you more benefits in a shorter amount of time,” he adds. “I like Bulls on Parade or Body Movin’.”

“So if you nail a sprint for 15 seconds, the next interval will be easier than if you stopped after a few seconds of sprinting,” he adds. “Both will ensure you’re recovered enough to do the next sprint. This smart feature is essential for not wasting time and making them as efficient as possible for the time-crunched athlete.

These are a staple for boosting your top-end power. These workouts feature intervals that dynamically adjust based on the quality and duration of your sprint efforts, he says.

Endurance over-unders

These work Zone 2 by inserting some intervals that are slightly above Zone 2, also making Zone 2 training that much more efficient. “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” is a classic workout like this.

If you find your days to be full, some advice, he says, is to get the workouts done early in the morning. It’s a lot easier to “get it over with” when you wake up. Rater than later in the day when you may be exhausted and not as motivated.

“Fuel up during and after to ensure your energy stays high. Stay well hydrated. On a day-to-day basis, monitor your own sense of fatigue,” he says.

Another good tip is to take your resting heart rate first thing in the morning.

“If it’s elevated or you’re not feeling up for something with a lot of intensity, consider doing an easy endurance ride,” Mastracci says.ing hard all the time isn’t the best way to maximize gains. If you can commute by bike, that’s a great way to get more riding in and boost fitness as well.

“Look to maintain progressive overload – going a bit longer, a bit harder, or both,” Mastracci says.