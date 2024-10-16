The Biking Lawyer claps back about new Ontario bike lane legislation

As Ontario grapples with a contentious debate over bike lanes, one prominent advocate, David Shellnutt—known as “The Biking Lawyer“—is raising his voice against Premier Doug Ford’s increasingly antagonistic approach to cycling infrastructure. Ontario is set to introduce legislation requiring municipalities to seek provincial approval before building bike lanes that eliminate vehicle lanes. This initiative aims to prevent new bike lane projects from worsening traffic congestion, especially in high-traffic areas. In an open letter, Shellnutt points out some of the flaws of the new rules.

The proposed bike lane changes

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the proposed changes, emphasizing that cities must demonstrate that new bike lanes won’t negatively impact vehicle traffic. The province will also evaluate bike lane projects implemented in the last five years to assess their effects on traffic flow. “We’ve seen a rapid expansion of bike lanes, particularly during the pandemic when traffic was lighter,” Sarkaria told CP24. “While bike lanes are essential for urban mobility, we need to ensure they don’t reduce road capacity on already congested streets.”

The question of congestion

This announcement follows controversy surrounding bike lane projects in Toronto, where local residents and business owners have expressed concerns that removing vehicle lanes has exacerbated congestion. Critics argue that the Premier is using the bike lane debate as a distraction from more pressing issues, such as emergency room wait times and the persistent gridlock affecting the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). By shifting the focus to bike lanes, Ford’s administration appears to be rallying suburban voters while avoiding meaningful discussions on substantive policies. This strategy raises concerns about the government’s priorities and whether it is genuinely addressing the needs of its constituents.

Fact-checking the G

Shellnutt noted that media outlets, including CBC, have conducted fact-checking efforts revealing several inaccuracies in the government’s claims regarding bike lanes. For instance, Toronto’s EMS officials have confirmed that bike lanes do not hinder emergency response times, challenging the narrative presented by the administration. Additionally, an alleged petition against bike lanes on Bloor, supposedly backed by 50,000 signatures, has been debunked; the actual count is around 13,000 signatures collected over several years, Shellnutt claims, while a competing petition in favour of bike lanes is quickly gaining momentum. Research also contradicts the belief that bike lanes harm local businesses, showing instead that they can enhance property values and improve transportation efficiency.

The urgency for improved safety for cyclists cannot be overstated, Shellnutt argues, especially in light of the tragic number of cyclist fatalities reported across the province this year. He said that it is painful for the loved ones of cyclist who died to hear of plans that could potentially reduce cyclist safety. This emphasizes the critical need for robust protections for vulnerable road users, he adds, making it imperative for the government to prioritize cyclist safety alongside broader transportation and health care issues.