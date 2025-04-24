The BodyBreak team (and keen cyclists) goes elbows up in viral vid

Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod — a veritable institution of Canada through their BodyBreak videos — are telling Canadians: Get those elbows up. Elbows up — the rallying cry made famous by Mr. Hockey (who used to be Mr. Elbows) Gordie Howe — is everywhere these days, in the ongoing trade war and threats of a so-called “51st state.”

So the fitness legends made an awesome video on how to keep those elbows in shape doing some exercises with kettlebells. They also remind Canadians to stay strong and unified in this very strange time.

American cycling vacations cancelled

Both Johnson and McLeod — who are married and have been making fitness videos for 40 years — love riding their bikes. They recently had plans to spend the entire winter in Tucson — a cyclist mecca — but cut their trip short when President Donald Trump began his trade war and 51st state rhetoric.

“It sucked, but I just felt guilty being there,” Johnson said. The pair ride both gravel and road, but when they are home in Huntsville, Ont., they prefer gravel. “It’s a lot safer around here for gravel, and we go on some pretty great rides.” Johnson has even raced in the famous gravel race, Paris-Ancaster.

In the winter at home, they hit the trainer — usually every other day. But when the summer comes, they try and get out as much as possible. Although they’ve always been fond of bikes (the very first BodyBreak episode featured the two of them cycling in a park in Toronto), it’s only in recent years they’ve gotten more serious about cycling. For Johnson, 68, it was a great way to help recover from knee replacement surgery. He and McLeod, 66, had some big plans this summer for tours in the U.S., but will instead find alternatives in Canada and Europe.

Although there have been hundreds of BodyBreak episodes, this one is the first with a political message. But it’s done in the same genuine and positive way that all of their videos are, with the two smiling and showing you the ropes of a great workout.

You can check it out below.