The Bora–Hansgrohe sprint train looks a little different this year

Bora–Hansgrohe is not quite the same as it’s been for the past few years. They’ve been around since 2010 founded and by Ralph Denk. Their main sponsor is BORA, a German manufacturer of extractor hoods and cooktops. Hansgrohe is a bathroom fittings manufacturer.

The past four years, of course, their star rider has been Slovakian Peter Sagan. He joined the team in 2017 in the rainbow jersey, and managed to win it once more in team colours. Apart from his incredible run of world champs victories, Sagan won a slew of races for team, including points jerseys at the Tour de France, the giro, as well as classic wins at Paris-Roubaix or Gent-Wevelgem.

Although Sagan has soloed to victories before, it was his incredible bursts of speed in the sprint finales that made him one of the winningest riders of late.

This year he’s riding with the French team TotalEnergies, in the hopes that a team move can help him back to his winning ways. In the meantime, Bora–Hansgrohe is going to have to figure out a way to win races without him.

Of course, new signing Irish rider Sam Bennett is no slouch, and he’s got some big cleats to fill. There’s no doubt the team will be banking on him to hit up the classics and try to get some huge wins.

As you can see here, the team is working on their leadouts and sprints. It sure seems strange though, without Sagan leading the way.