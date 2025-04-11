The breakaway finally has its day at Itzulia Basque Country

When a stage race is six days long and one of those days is a time trial, it’s not a lock that a breakaway will have its day, but on Friday’s penultimate stage of Itzulia Basque Country, the fugitives finally prevailed. Ben Healy was the first Irishman to win a stage of the race since Stephen Roche in 1989. Race leader João Almeida wasn’t challenged on Friday.

The Course

Four Cat. 3 climbs were spaced out unevenly along the first two-thirds of the 172-km route. The final third was still pretty hilly.

Ben Healy, teammate Alex Baudin, Pello Bilbao, Julian Alaphilippe, Bruno Armirail and Warren Barguil made up the intrepid fellowship of escapees. On the Cat. 3s Armirail scored enough KOM points to take back the polka dot jersey that Marc Soler nicked from him on Thursday.

But in the uncategorized climbs in the final 60 km, the six-pack broke their accord, and Healy lit out on his own, Armirail heading back to the peloton and getting spit out the back. With 30 km to go, Healy’s lead over his ex-breakmates was 2:00 and Alaphilippe and company were doomed to be swept up. With 19 km remaining, Healy was 2:30 ahead of the peloton.

On the final uncategorized ascent, Healy’s success still wasn’t guaranteed, as several GC top-10 chaps started to skirmish. But the 2023 Giro d’Italia stage winner hung tough for his first victory of the season.

Not surprisingly, Saturday’s final stage shoehorns seven categorized climbs into 153 km.

You can watch the last stage of the Itzulia Basque Country at FloBikes.

2025 Itzulia Basque Country Stage 5

1) Ben Healy (Ireland/EF Education-Easypost) 3:55:57

2) Axel Laurance (France/Ineos) +1:49

3) Simone Velasco (Italy/XDS Astana) +1:52



2025 Itzulia Basque Country GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) 16:08:05

2) Max Schachmann (Germany/Soudal-Quick Step) +0:30

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:38