The British Automobile Association actually loves bike lanes

The head of the Automobile Association in Britain said that having more cycle routes is good for drivers. According to a Telegraph report, Edmund King says that it’s a good thing for drivers to use their bikes more as it will reduce trips by car as it can reduce household fuel costs, as well as decrease traffic.

King said that more cycle routes are more important than ever in the news that the British government is considering cutting funds for cycling.

“Even though we’re a motoring organization, that doesn’t mean you need to use your motor all the time. And journeys under a mile and a half are in many ways the most expensive way to use a car, because your car’s not warmed up, you’re only going a short distance, and you’ve got to pay to park,” King said.

Much like Canada, fuel prices are high in Britain, and many cycling advocates are pushing for more people to take to two wheels as to four. The British Department for Transport is rumoured to be cutting the remaining 1 million dollars of the 3 million of the Active Travel Fund.

The fund was founded in 2020 to create new new cycle lanes and encourage bicycling. King said that 25 per cent of AA members ride regularly, and would ride more but would prefer safer riding routes. King said that “replacing more car journeys with walking or cycling would also help eliminate congestion and make it easier and quicker for drivers to get around.”

King said that the AA found that during COVID-19 decreased motor traffic and increased road efficiencies.

“It doesn’t have to be a massive cut, but can make a big difference,” Mr King said.

.