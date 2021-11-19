The Bromont Velodrome is going to be seriously impressive

The Bromont Velodrome construction is really coming along. The track will be the only covered facility in Quebec, and promises to be a fantastic hub for training and racing, much like the Mattamy National Cycling Centre has become. According to a report in Voix de l’Est, the mastermind of the project, Nicolas Legault, is extremely pleased as he sees the daily progress.

Every day since the start of work in March, one piece of the puzzle is intertwined with the previous one. “The first few months were unreal,” the director general of the Centre national de cyclisme de Bromont, said. “When a new step is taken, we see how we can evolve in the building. Everyone who enters here has the same reaction. They say it’s completely crazy. We worked hard. We believed in it. Now it’s concrete, pure happiness.”

From outdoor to indoor

Originally built for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the velodrome was constructed in Stone Mountain Park, Georgia. After the Olympics, it was taken apart and put in storage.

It stayed in storage from from 1996 to 2000, until it was bought and brought to Bromont, Quebec. The open-air velodrome was assembled 85 kilometers from Montreal. The track had a good run, but after 20 years of outdoor use, the wood surface has reached the end of its life.

State of the art facility

The financing has come from the province of Quebec as well as the private sector, including Desjardins and Sylvan Adams. The billionaire announced he would donate $2 million to the velodrome. The Montrealer developer is already hugely embedded in the cycling community, and used to train at the Bromont velodrome.

Nice look at the newly-covered velodrome in Bromont.

Finally we have a covered velodrome again, since the esteemed Olympic Velodrome from #Montreal1976 was converted in 1989 into a… zoo.https://t.co/YeyzLhnqjj — Cycle Fun Montreal (@CycleFunMtl) November 17, 2021

Not just cycling

As well as the track, there will be two tennis and pickleball courts, a running/walking track, and a space dedicated to trampoline and gymnastics. “In a short time, we will be able to remove all the equipment in the infield.” Legault said. “The place will be able to host a show. You can also set up tables for dinner. Everything will be easily modular. This is a great added value of the project for the community. “

Another update on the status of the Sylvan Adams #velodrome construction in #Bromont pic.twitter.com/MGZMMToYc5 — Lex Albrecht (@Lex_Albrecht) May 14, 2021

The velodrome is set to be completed by October 2022.