The Bromont Velodrome will be the only covered track in Quebec

The Bromont velodrome has undergone a number of changes in its 24 years of existence. Originally built for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the velodrome was constructed in Stone Mountain Park, Georgia. After the Olympics, it was taken apart and put in storage.

It stayed in storage from from 1996 to 2000, until it was bought and brought to Bromont, Quebec. The open-air velodrome was assembled 85 kilometers from Montreal. The track had a good run, but after 20 years of outdoor use, the wood surface has reached the end of its life.

Working to save and upgrade the velodrome

Organizers, who have chosen to not give up on the track, launched a campaign to fund a fully covered and renovated Bromont velodrome. So far, it looks like their push for a covered velodrome in Quebec has been successful, with 86 per cent of funding complete.

In late February, Sylvan Adams announced he would donate $2 million to the velodrome. The Quebecois billionaire real estate developer is already hugely embedded in the cycling community, and used to train at the Bromont velodrome. Co-owner of UCI WorldTeam Israel Cycling Academy, the retired 62-year-old has also funded the Sylvan Adams Cycling Network, an Israeli institute for sports excellence, the Sylvan Adams Commuter Path in Tel Aviv and in 2018 he brought stages of the Giro d’Italia to Israel and funded the first velodrome in Israel and the Middle East- the Sylvan Adams Velodrome. In recognition of his recent contribution, the Bromont Velodrome will be the second velodrome to bear his name.

The Quebec provincial government will also contribute $4.5 million to the project, whose total cost is estimated at $12 million. Bromont is putting in $2 million towards the velodrome. The rest will come from the private sector.

Due to Quebec’s long winters, rainy springs and windy days, velodrome is currently only operational about 70 days of the year. Organizers of the project say that the renovated 250-meter track, plus multi-purpose gym and BMX area will boost athleticism in the town of 8,000. As Quebec’s only covered velodrome, it will also allow young competitive athletes to stay in the province to train.