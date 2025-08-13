The Burnaby Velodrome is in trouble—help save it

The Burnaby Velodrome is facing an uncertain future. The City of Burnaby has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a new operator of the Harry Jerome Sports Centre, where the velodrome has been based for more than 25 years. An RFP is essentially an invitation for organizations to submit plans to run the facility. That opens the door for potential changes to its operation.

It’s a popular indoor track and important hub for local cyclists, so it’s important to make sure it stays there.

How you can help

Cycling BC is urging the cycling community to act. “We have a unique opportunity to rally support and show decision-makers the powerful and diverse community that the velodrome serves—not just elite athletes, but youth, masters riders, families, and newcomers to the sport,” the organization said in a release.

Supporters are being asked to submit letters of support, make short videos, or offer other skills to strengthen the community’s bid.

Act now for the future of the Burnaby Velodrome

“Whether it’s training in winter, coaching youth, or finding a second family on the track—your voice counts,” Cycling BC said.

The deadline for input is Sept. 3, ahead of the proposal submission on Oct. 2. Organizers say strong community engagement is essential to ensure the velodrome continues to serve generations of cyclists.

For more on how to get involved, check out this google form.