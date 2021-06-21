The Canadian racing and events stories you missed this weekend

Sunday, June 20 was the longest day of the year. Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy a long ride during the solstice. Here’s what you might have missed while you were making use of those late night or early morning extra minutes of sunlight.

Tour de Beauce officially cancelled

The Tour de Beauce was officially cancelled on Friday, June 18. The event, which was supposed to take place Sept. 15-19 2021, was rescheduled for the second time to June 15-19, 2022. The 35th edition of the Tour de Beauce, a UCI 2.2 stage race, would have seen cyclists from more than 20 countries coming to the Beauce region of Quebec.

Jenn Jackson

Canadian Jenn Jackson finished fourth at the Gränichen Swiss Bike Cup on Sunday, her best UCI HC result yet. Racing for Norco Factory Team, Jackson credits her local trails at Hardwood Ski & Bike for some of her success in the race.

Absolute heater out there today @SwissBikeCup! Really happy to put one together and channel some @HardwoodSkiBike tech skills to land 4th, my first HC podium! — JennJackkson (@JennJackkson) June 20, 2021

The most Canadian Tour since 2013

Last week Israel Start-up Nation announced its eight riders for the Tour de France, which included two Canadians: Michael Woods (the team’s race leader) and Guillaume Boivin. Early Monday morning, Astana-Premier Tech released its lineup for the Tour de France, and Canadian Hugo Houle will be racing la Grande Boucle. There will be three Canadians at the Tour, the most since 2013. Read more…

Cycle for Sight

The 2021 edition of the Cycle for Sight fundraiser took place this weekend, with participants riding outdoors and indoors across the country. The event raised $434,287 (102 per cent of its $425,000 goal), which will be donated to Fighting Blindness Canada, a funder of vision research. Lowell Taylor, a Team Canada Paralympic hopeful, posted some impressive power numbers during his indoor Cycle for Sight ride.

Crankworx is back in Canada

Crankworx is coming back to Canada earlier than expected, but it’s not headed back to Whistler. A new Crankworx B.C. festival, announced Saturday, will travel around the province from Sept. 6-19, 2021. Read more…