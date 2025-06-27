The Danish debacle: A year-long debate over a national championship

In June 2024, Johan Price-Pejtersen initially won the Danish time trial national championship, edging out rivals like Mattias Skjelmose, Kasper Asgreen, and Mikkel Bjerg. However, he was later disqualified for cutting a corner by using a bike lane, which led to Skjelmose being declared national champion.

The disqualification was based on UCI regulation 2.2.025, which states:

“It is strictly prohibited to use sidewalks, paths or cycle paths that do not form part of the course as defined in article 2.2.015, separated by curbs, verges, level changes or other physical features.”

The best and worst day for Price-Pejtersen

“Yesterday, I was named the 2024 Danish time trial champion, and that should have been fantastic — it was a big goal going into the race in Herning,” Skjelmose wrote on Instagram afterward. “But the problem is I didn’t win the way I wanted to. I was less than two seconds behind Johan Price-Pejtersen at the finish. The fact that Johan was later disqualified for, according to the commissaires, riding on a cycle path during part of the course, and that I got gold instead of silver, is not something I sought or pushed for — on the contrary.”

In January, however, the Danish Cycling Union (DCU) reversed the disqualification and reinstated Price-Pejtersen as national champion. The 25-year-old pro could finally wear the Dannebrog jersey after DCU’s Disciplinary Committee reviewed the case, basing its decision on the Danish Sports Confederation’s (DIF) Appeals Committee ruling from December 3, 2024.

Just as Price-Pejtersen was getting ready to try on his custom skinsuit from Alpecin-Deceuninck, another twist arose. A few weeks later, the UCI declared that the DCU did not have the authority to overturn the original disqualification.

A curveball from the UCI

In a letter to the DCU and Price-Pejtersen, the UCI said it would refer the case to its Disciplinary Commission, citing its right under article 12.5.010 of the UCI regulations to appeal any disciplinary decision made by a national federation. UCI Disciplinary Commission chair Jean-Pierre Morand was appointed sole arbitrator, with both parties required to submit written statements and documents by February 28.

More than a year later — just one day before the 2025 Danish national time trial championships — the saga finally came to an end. In a statement from the DCU, the UCI Disciplinary Commission confirmed its decision regarding the 2024 race: Johan Price-Pejtersen’s disqualification from June 21, 2024, was reinstated.

The Commission found that DCU’s Disciplinary Committee had no authority to overturn the original ruling by the commissaires panel, since national championships are governed by UCI rules. Thus, the DCU’s annulment of the disqualification was declared invalid.

The Danish Cycling Union accepted the UCI’s decision. DCU President Morten Anderson said,

“This has been an unreasonably long and frustrating process for everyone involved, and we regret that deeply. We need to look inward and learn from this, which is why we’re now setting up a working group to review the entire case and suggest concrete steps to prevent similar situations in the future.”

Meanwhile, the 2025 national championships went down in Aalborg on Friday. Lidl – Trek’s Mads Pedersen won the TT. Defending champion (well, you know what I mean) Skjelmose, didn’t race. And the unofficial defending champion, Price-Pejtersen finished fifth. No sidewalks were hurt in the race.