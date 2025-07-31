The easiest pre-ride breakfast you’ll ever make

Who says quick meals have to be boring? This easy tortilla bake will have you fuelled up and ready to tackle your next ride, whether you’re gearing up for a race or just logging some long, slow miles. With a crispy tortilla base, a cheesy, veggie-packed egg filling and a boost of cottage cheese, it’s the perfect balance of carbs, protein and flavour. Plus, it’s simple to throw together.

Why it’s perfect for cyclists

Cyclists need fuel that’s rich in protein for muscle recovery, healthy fats for sustained energy and complex carbs to keep that endurance up. Eggs and cottage cheese serve up a protein punch, while the tortilla offers a solid base of carbs. Add some veggies for micronutrients, and you’ve got a dish that checks all the boxes. Whether you’re eating this for breakfast or post-ride recovery, it’s a delicious way to refuel.

Ingredients

1 large tortilla (whole wheat or regular)

4 eggs (Prefer plant-based? Try 1 cup of plant-based egg substitute, like tofu scramble)

½ cup cottage cheese

1 cup mixed veggies (bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms or whatever you like)

½ cup shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella work well)

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for greasing