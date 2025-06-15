The first French victory of the 77th Dauphiné arrived on the final stage

On the Sunday’s final stage of the 77th Critérium du Dauphiné, a French rider finally prevailed, Lenny Martinez taking the win from a breakaway. The Bahrain-Victorious rider also claimed a stage of Paris-Nice and the Tour de Romandie this year. The triumph buoyed Martinez’ spirits after he had plunged from 13th on GC to 41st on Saturday. Tadej Pogačar won his first title. Michael Leonard was top Canadian in 41st.

Once more Tadej Pogačar was just too good for his rivals, perhaps giving Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel a taste of what is to come in July’s 112th Tour de France. The Slovenian adds the Dauphiné title to his other WorldTour stage race overall wins: three UAE Tours, two Tirreno-Adriatico trident trophies, a Volta Catalunya, a Paris-Nice and a Tour of California.

The Course

Sunday closed the curtain on the 77th edition. Six categorized climbs would tempt Santiago Buitrago, Sergio Higuita and Bruno Armirail to go scrap it out for the KOM title. Although the last five kilometers were flat, there was a 9.7-km, 7 percent climb that lead to this plateau.

It was the last day in the professional road career of Romain Bardet, the 34-year-old runner-up in the 2016 Tour de France, the 2019 King of the Mountains, and four-time Tour stage victor. Bardet came second to Chris Froome in the 2016 Critérium du Dauphiné, the season after he earned a stage win.

Neither Buitrago, Higuita nor Pogačar–all tied on 27 KOM points at the top of the classification–scored any on the first climb of Côte d’Aiton. Côte de Saint-Georges-d’Hurtières, the next climb, was the setting for a nontet move, one containing Armirail, Martinez and tenth place Enric Mas. Armirail nabbed the maximum Cat. 2 points available; now he was up to 24.

Forty gradually-ascending kilometers led to the next climb. Mathieu van der Poel bridged over with a couple of others. By the time Cat. 1 Col de Beaune tilted up, the van der Poel-Armirail-Mas Dozen was 2:20 clear. Tobias Halland Johannessen was worried about Mas nicking his fifth place on GC, so his Uno-X outfit powered the peloton. By tipping over second, Armirail reclaimed the KOM lead.

Van der Poel bolted on the others and although he was wearing Pogačar’s green jersey, the Dutchman took the day’s intermediate sprint and yanked back the points classification for real. The rain caught up with the race and on the descent of Côte de Saint-André van der Poel was called to make a save in a corner.

By the foot of the 77th edition’s penultimate climb, Cat. 2 Côte d’Aussois, van der Poel was 1:06 ahead of his former breakmates and 2:39 faster than the peloton. Just before final climb Cat. 1 Col du Mont-Cenis, under the impetus of Mas’ teammate and Stage 3 winner Ivan Romeo, van der Poel was caught. The peloton was still 1:45 in arrears.

Romeo dramatically fell back, almost coming to a stop. More fugitives went backwards. Johannessen’s fifth place looked secured, so UAE-Emirates went to the front of the peloton. Mas made a thrust that only Martinez could follow. There was a rare climbing crash at the back of the peloton.

With Johannessen attempting to go clear, Evenepoel reacted to seize back third place, taking Pogačar and Vingegaard with him. Florian Lipowitz chased to keep his podium spot. Up ahead, Martinez shook free of Mas.

Vingegaard made a move and the yellow jersey grabbed him.

It was now a question of Martinez eluding the two giants in yellow on the plateau. He succeeded, and Pogačar didn’t bother contesting the runner-up sprint with his great rival.

Lipowitz held fast to his podium, Johannessen retained fifth and Mas moved up from tenth to seventh.

One of the most impressive performances of the week was that of 18-year-old Frenchman Paul Seixas, the world junior time trial champion who came eighth in his first completed WorldTour stage race. A late crash hampered his efforts to keep sixth on Sunday; he crossed the line with crooked handlebars.

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 8

1) Lenny Martinez (France/Bahrain-Victorious) 3:34:18

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:34

3) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

41) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos) +9:50

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné Final GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 29:19:46

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:59

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +2:38

4) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step) +4:21

5) Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway/Uno-X) +6:12

6) Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma-Lease a Bike) +7:28

7) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +7:57

8) Paul Seixas (France/Decathlone-AG2R) +8:25

9) Carlos Rodriguez (Spain/Ineos) +8:57

10) Guillaume Martin (France/Groupama-FDJ) +10:01