The funniest things cyclists do when spring finally arrives

Although it’s only February, in most parts of Canada the weather will soon be improving—meaning spring riding will be in full force. After being cooped up inside for months in the cold, riders are excited to hit the pavement and go for rides with people they may not have seen since October. Sometimes in our exuberance, we do the same silly things as we did the year before.

1. Just nutty long rides in April when it’s barely above zero

You wake up, check the temperature. Wow, a scorcher! Two degrees! Time to round up the troops and go for a six-hour ride. Which is fine, after a winter inside riding the trainer. The funny thing is when July comes around, and it’s 30 C, you might only pop out for a quick 40-km spin.

2. Always screwing up clothing choices

Spring weather can be unpredictable. Even though it may be sunny out, the roads may be wet. Or it may start off cold, and by the end of your ride be 10 degrees warmer. Or, Mother Nature may decide to sass you and bring thunderstorms that were not listed on WeatherNetwork.com. That means some days you may be too cold, soggy and miserable—or you may be overheating, struggling to stuff your pockets with the extra layers you no longer need.

3. Hurting all over from your first rides outside

Riding a trainer is great for staying in shape throughout the winter, but it doesn’t mimic the same sensations as riding outdoors. You use slightly different muscles, or you may even be on a new bike with different measurements.

As nice as it is to ride outside and feel that breeze, by the end of the ride you may feel funky. But don’t worry, you’ll be fine in a week.

4. Trying so hard not to get your bike dirty…and failing

You decided to get a new bike during the winter, and it’s great to test it out in the spring. Why are there so many puddles? Where did this mud come from? My brand-new white bike! Try as you may, you’re going to get it dirty.

5. Bonking

If you’ve been riding inside all winter, chances are you didn’t go for that many long sessions. But even if you did, there’s a fridge right there for fuelling up. When you’re out on the road, your kitchen is miles away. If you didn’t bring enough food, you may feel that dreaded feeling of bonking. Go find yourself a gas station and have the most delicious Snickers you’ll ever have.

Either way, here’s to a solid spring of riding—and an even better summer! Bring on the warm temps, eh?