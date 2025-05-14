The Giro d’Italia is crushing it with a celebrity chef collab

The Giro d’Italia’s social media game is top notch. The X account posts some pretty hilarious content—and also delivers great behind-the-scenes moments. But for 2025, the Italian race is upping its game by collaborating with super popular Chef Max Mariola. If you’re a fan of cooking content on Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok, you’ll likely recognize him for his signature phrase when making pasta: “the sound of love.”

Mariola is a celebrated Italian culinary figure known for his approachable yet refined cooking style. Born in Rome and raised in Nettuno, he was inspired by his family’s passion for food. That led him to pursue formal culinary education. His career includes roles as an executive chef and consultant for esteemed establishments. That includes the Boscolo hotel chain and renowned restaurants like Agata e Romeo. He gained widespread recognition through his engaging TV shows on the Gambero Rosso Channel. There, he demystifies Italian cuisine for a broad audience. An advocate for seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, Mariola emphasizes simplicity and tradition in his dishes.

He often cooks al fresco—outdoors, on a bench or in a scenic spot, using a portable burner. His smile is contagious as he prepares incredible meals with beautiful simplicity. One of his staples is pasta, and when tossing the sauce, he leans close to the camera and beams, calling it “the sound of love.”

Starting in Albania, Mariola has been posting daily meals to the Giro’s social channels. For the first three days of the race, he showcased Albanian specialties. On Day 1, he posted:

“21 stages, 21 recipes: one for each region crossed by the most beautiful race in the world. We start with qofte, Albanian meatballs. A dish a day, a story in every dish. Tie on your aprons… the Giro has just begun!”

Each video begins with Mariola riding up to his cooking location before walking viewers through the ingredients and steps to create a local dish. He often ties in cycling themes—like adding salt “because the riders sweat a lot.”

Like many modern food influencers, Mariola collaborates frequently, including with popular Quebec chef Laurent Dagenais.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering him, Mariola’s Giro videos are definitely worth a follow. After all, Italian food is always a win—and pairing it with cycling’s most beautiful race makes for a delicious experience.