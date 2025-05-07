Cyclists from across the Niagara region are preparing for the Gordon Singleton Legacy Fun Ride, happening on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Firemen’s Park (2275 Dorchester Road) in Niagara Falls, Ont. The event honours the life and legacy of Gordon Singleton, a Canadian cycling icon and longtime owner of Niagara Battery & Tire.

Various distances for all ages and skill levels

Riders can choose from three distances—10 km, 30 km, or 52 km—offering options for all ages and experience levels. Entry is free, but participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for Project SHARE, which will be on-site collecting donations. Box Run, a local charity focused on cancer research and family support, will also benefit from any monetary contributions.

The legacy of Gordon Singleton

Singleton made cycling history in 1980, setting world records in the 200m, 500m, and 1000m sprint events within 24 hours. He later became Canada’s first track cycling world champion, winning gold in 1982. After his racing career, he remained a familiar face in the Niagara community through his work at Niagara Battery & Tire. Singleton died in March 2024 as a result of prostate cancer.

The ride is organized by Niagara Battery & Tire with help from local groups including Team Canada and the Niagara Freewheelers. It’s both a tribute to Singleton’s legacy and a way to give back to causes he cared about.

To register or learn more, visit: niagarabatteryandtire.com/gord-singleton-legacy-fun-ride