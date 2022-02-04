The gravel climb at the Tour of Valencia was something else

The Queen stage of the Tour of Valencia in Spain certainly lived up to its expectations. Aleksandr Vlasov attacked on the gravel section the stage three final climb and soloed to an impressive victory. Friday’s stage was 155.1 km, from Alicante to Sierra de Maigmo.

The Russian is now leading the overall classifcations. The overall leader entering the stage, Remco Evenepoel finished in eight and dropped to second place.

Check out the incredible finish below.

Là ou Vlas💥v a fait regarder à Remc💔 ses chaussures , dans la section gravel #VCV2022 pic.twitter.com/KDK5hwnMxb — 🅰ntoine VAYER 📸🖋️ (@festinaboy) February 4, 2022

Stage 3

1. Aleksandr Vlasov

2. Carlos Rodriguez + 0.14

3. Enric Mas + 0.21

4. Pello Bilbao + 0.29

5. Alejandro Valverde s.t.

6. Jakob Fuglsang + 0.32

7. Giulio Ciccone + 0.35

8. Remco Evenepoel + 0.41

9. Luis León Sánchez s.t.

10. David de la Cruz + 0.50