The Halifax Mayor’s Ride is happening…without the mayor

For over a decade, Halifax has hosted an annual event known as the Mayor’s Bike Ride. As the name suggests, the mayor usually joins. This year, the event has been renamed the Annual Community Bike Ride. (Doesn’t have quite the same ring, does it?). Why the change? Because Mayor Andy Fillmore isn’t going.

Traditionally featuring the mayor alongside municipal staff and councillors, this year’s ride will proceed without Fillmore, who has become a controversial figure since taking office in November 2024. Instead, Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini will lead the ride.

To local cyclists, Fillmore’s absence was hardly a surprise. “This is totally on brand. Everyone here is disappointed but very much not surprised,” Halifax journalist Hannah Marais said. “He certainly isn’t on the Halifax cycling community’s good side right now.”

The ride will begin at 3 p.m. at Kiwanis Grahams Grove Park. It the goes to the Shubie Park Pump Track, with a free BBQ from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Riders are encouraged to bring their own bikes. However, e-bikes and e-scooters are available through the Bird Canada app. The event aims to promote cycling and active transportation in the community.

Fillmore’s absence raises questions amid recent controversies. Earlier this year, he proposed pausing all new bike lane construction, citing traffic and cost concerns. The motion faced strong opposition from cycling advocates. It was ultimately defeated by Halifax Regional Council. Critics argue his actions have undermined efforts to expand cycling infrastructure.

Speaking to the CBC at the time, Fillmore said the goal isn’t to cancel bike lanes but to “build cycling infrastructure in the right way.” He said that his plan was to do so, “without worsening congestion or impacting transit users, delivery drivers, or those reliant on cars.”

Cycling advocates weren’t convinced. David Trueman, chair of the Halifax Cycling Coalition, called the plan “misguided” and politically motivated. “If you stop the pipeline, the flow is cut off. There can be untold delays and escalating costs,” he said, warning that Halifax risks losing its position as one of Canada’s leaders in active transportation.

