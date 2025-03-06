The ‘I Am Canadian’ guy is a serious cyclist

“Good to have you back,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X, sharing Jeff Douglas’s latest video. It’s a throwback to the popular Molson Canadian commercial that first aired 25 years ago featuring Douglas. It comes in the middle of a trade war between the U.S. sparked by President Donald Trump.

The new video, “We Are Canadian,” arrives as the nation is rallying together against tariffs announced by Trump. The video debuted Wednesday. By Thusday, it had racked up

345,005 on Jeff Douglas’s YouTube channel. Canadian Cycling Magazine profiled Douglas back in 2013. Why? Because he’s quite a dedicated cyclist and raced on the road in Ontario before moving to Halifax.

“When I wanted to quit smoking, I decided I had to replace it with something. I couldn’t just give it up,” Douglas said. He tried running and targeted the National Capital Marathon. An injury led him to cycling. He tried triathlons, but realized that it was cycling that he liked the most. He did his first road race at the age of 38 and finished 10th.

After the orginal Joe Canadian ad, Douglas continued to work as an actor with gigs on History Television and with National Geographic. Later, he became the co-host of CBC Radio’s As It Happens. Today, he host of the radio show Mainstreet Nova Scotia.

In the new video, he lays into the U.S. president. “They mistake our modesty for meekness, our kindness for consent, our nation for another star on their flag,” he says. “And our love of a hot cheesy poutine with their love of a hot, cheesy Putin.”

Clad in the signature flannel he wore in the original ad, he ends the video referring to Trump’s bold claim that Canada would someday become part of the U.S.

“Are we perfect? No,” he yells. “But we are not the 51st anything.”

If you haven’t seen it, check it out below.