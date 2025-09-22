The impressive Rwandan in the TT no one has ever heard of (until now)

All eyes were on Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel as he stormed to a third straight world time trial title on Sunday. But tucked deeper in the results was a story that sent thousands of local fans home smiling: Shemu Nsengiyumva, a 22-year-old Rwandan who finished an impressive 25th.

Nsengiyumva had the honour of starting first in front of a roaring Kigali crowd. For a few minutes, he even sat in the hot seat as provisional leader. That moment didn’t last long, but the national time trial champion proved his ride was no fluke. His final time left him just six minutes and 55 seconds behind Evenepoel and ahead of seasoned pros including Ireland’s Ryan Mullen and Switzerland’s Mauro Schmid.

Behold our own Shemu Nsengiyumva, surging through the men’s elite time trial and crowning it with a brilliant performance. 🚴‍♂️

❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌#Kigali2025 #UCIKigali2025 #UCIWorldChampionships2025 https://t.co/HD7DawoTVw pic.twitter.com/C4PyBywSdp — Isabelle Karake (@IsabelleKarake) September 21, 2025

The Rwandan rides for the small Java–Inovotec Pro Team and admitted the result surpassed his own expectations. “I gave the maximum,” he told Sporza. “Now I’m going to prepare for the road race, where I’ll also do my best in chasing the win.”

The crowd erupted with excitement as Shemu Nsengiyumva crossed the finish line at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali. What an unforgettable moment!#Kigali2025 #RidingNewHeights #Rwanda pic.twitter.com/PjVmH1mDkr — NIYIZURUGERO Norbert (@Hodali77) September 21, 2025

Another Rwandan that impressed was Xaverine Nirere. The reigning Rwandan national time trial champion was also in the lead early on. Check out the reception for the 23-year-old cyclist who rides for Team Amani Women as she storms the course. She would ultimately finish 27th, in a race won by Switzerland’s Marlen Reusser.

Vibes are high as the Rwandan national champion Xaverine Nirere gets the Women’s elite time trial underway! 🇷🇼🎉 pic.twitter.com/9xwL9LZbKF — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) September 21, 2025

The men’s time trial also saw a dramatic third win for Evenepoel — including a moment that stunned most cycling fans. As the Belgian dominated the race, he ended up catching the seemingly unbeatable Tadej Pogačar. The Slovenian was humbled and would finish fourth. But seeing Evenepoel put two and a half minutes into the road world champion was something else.

Pogačar had targeted the TT and hoped to return home with two rainbow jerseys. Instead, he missed the podium by one second. “I gave everything, but of course I’m disappointed,” Pogačar told Eurosport. “And Remco caught me… but he is so fast. It’s unbelievable how good he is in this discipline. Chapeau, really. What a race from him. I saw I was one second from the podium, which is bittersweet. If I’d known that, maybe I would have had a bit of extra motivation in the last bit. Today I may regret it, but tomorrow is a new day.”

The first day of racing in Rwanda went smoothly. Riders began the TT inside the BK Arena in Kigali, where locals banged drums and sang as competitors rolled down the start ramp. From there, a hilly course set the tone for a demanding week ahead.

Racing continues all week, and Canadian Cycling Magazine will have reports from every event.