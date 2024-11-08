The indoor trainer season survival guide

Ready for indoor trainer season? If so, you know it’s gonna be a long winter ahead. Although it’s always good to mix up some outdoor rides or activities, for many of us that means we will be sweating up a storm riding inside.

Riding inside has become far more civizlied with programs like Zwift, MyWhoosh and Rouvy, but it can still be tough getting in the miles. When you ride inside, there are no (real) andmarks, no wind in your face, and the time can…tick…by…slowly.

Here’s a guide to how to make it through this trainer season when the motivation is off.

Entertain yourself

If you’re looking to do some endurance rides, you know that getting in the miles can be tough. The key is distraction. Since you’ve already got a computer, tablet or TV there, why not watch some old cycling videos? YouTube has lots of races, past and present. Or you can check out all sorts of cycling-related movies and docs on streamers like NetFlix.

Some people have also found doing some other activities doable if you take your hands of the bars. Why not brush up on a new language and do some Duolingo as you ride? Or, if you like video games–whether that’s a playstation or something on your phone, it will make the time pass. Even if it gives you 10 or 20 minutes that goes by, you’ll be grateful.

Workouts and races

There are all sorts of workouts and races available on the major platforms. You can also get some friends together for a group ride–on programs like Zwift you can chat to each other too, just like a regular outdoor ride. Speaking of Zwift, they have all kinds of races you can jump in and out of if you’re looking to mix up your day.

Double day

If you have a hard time doing a long ride on the trainer, why not break it up? Similar to the The Norwegian method as used in running and cross-country skiing, itis a training approach that blends intense intervals with high-volume, low-intensity sessions to develop both endurance and aerobic power. By balancing demanding efforts with structured recovery, cyclists can improve stamina and recovery speed, which is especially beneficial in long races or multi-stage events. But mostly, it won’t be as hard on your head. YOu can also do something similar by combining an outdoor ride in the morning with an indoor one later in the day.