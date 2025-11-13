The invisible hand of speed: How cars and motorcycles shape pro racing

Vehicles have been part of professional cycling since the sport began. Whether it’s motos carrying camera operators, cars support staff, or race officials–there’s plenty of traffic around the peloton. Yet their influence on outcomes has often gone unnoticed. Every rider knows the rush of a tailwind or the momentary push in a slipstream, but few stop to consider how much a motorcycle or support car can tilt the balance in a chase.

Racing in the draft

Racing through the valleys, we were closing in on the breakaway. Our calculated chase would span several hours, a crescendo of effort that would culminate in the peloton, which I led with my teammates, catching the trio of riders ten km from the finish. We would then position our team sprinter and leader to launch his sprint to victory.

It was a scenario I had been in hundreds of times as a domestique. In front of the peloton, motorcycles with cameramen as passengers filmed our movement, and snapped photos of the action. Their proximity to us would shift with the terrain, or the action, and with that we could feel the pull of their slipstream. For moments, our power would drop and our speed would go up, facilitating our chase.

Pogačar goes clear! 😮 With just under 20 km to go, Tadej Pogačar decides it’s time to go solo at Tre Valli Varesine! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/IemjFVzoA1 — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) October 7, 2025

A cyclist’s nemesis is the wind and they are always in search of shelter, even if it’s a second or two in the wake of another rider or a vehicle. A few moments can influence an outcome and determine a winner.

Every cyclist has felt the benefits of a vehicle. Even the cyclist commuting to work has felt the rush of air and the momentary push as a car speeds past them or the ease of speed riding in the slipstream of a city bus. The aid is noticeable to any rider but has not always been quantifiable, especially if only a short burst.

History and the grey zone

Vehicles have influenced race outcomes since they first started to be used around the turn of the 20th century, yet it is only in recent years that riders are consistently crying foul when a motorcycle’s slipstream aids a rider. Many riders are paced without even realizing how much they were benefitting and others have profited knowingly. It is often believed that it is the commissaires’ duty to intervene while a rider is pacing behind a vehicle–if they fail to address it, a rider will continue to pursue the advantage.

Vehicle pacing is hard to police and often, the commissaires focus more on riders pacing behind cars when they are dropped from the peloton as opposed to those being aided at the front of the race. Ultimately, pro cycling is a sporting show, and the images need to be transmitted to the audience so rarely are the lead motorcycles penalized, or even warned, for being too close to the racers. Drafting is nuanced and is a significant grey area within the rules.

In time trials, drafting is easier to police as the rider is alone on the road and infractions are evident. Yet, even then, the best riders are the centre of attention and therefore are led by more vehicles which can create a large slipstream in front of the rider.

With power analysis and computer modelling, the influence of vehicles is now understood from both the riders’ perspective, where they have a greater understanding of aerodynamics, and from data analysis. Recently, it has been addressed in the cycling media.

Climbs, corners, and close calls

For generations, vehicles were an accepted part of the race and, like much in cycling, their influence was talked about and known, but rarely protested. Riders knew that key attacks on the narrow cobbled roads in the Classics, or in the run up to a climb, would be affected by the pack of motorcyclists all snapping photos of the surging cyclists. As the riders near the motorcycles with speed, the motorcycles accelerate aiding the riders as they forge ahead of their rivals.

Espectacular el control del piloto de moto y operador de cámara de TV (de pie sobre los estribos) que siguen a Pogačar. ¡Qué trazadas y tumbadas! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 Merecen un gran reconocimiento #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/Nklxr5XoSp — Iker Gallastegi (antes @ikguallas) (@ikgallas) July 10, 2024

Motos on the mountains

Pacing is not isolated to the high speed finishes but also on mountain climbs where narrow roads are further squeezed by spectators limiting the movement of the motorbikes. They are often within metres of the riders. The riders’ speed on the climbs is often high enough that a vehicle’s slipstream still makes a difference, especially when they are attacking. Not only is the placebo effect of having a motorcycle in front to gauge pace an aid but the motorcycles also help riders gauge the right trajectory into a corner and the speed they can carry through it.

Maximal benefit is gained when a cyclist is within a meter of the vehicle yet gains are significant even at a distance. Modelling and testing has shown that a motorcycle 30 meters ahead of the cyclist will provide a quantifiable draft. And the more vehicles there are, the greater the influence.

Influence, favouritism, and safety

The more prestigious the race, the more motorcycles are present to capture the key moments, and the greater their influence. Famously, it was rumoured Frenchman Laurent Fignon lost the 1984 Giro d’Italia to Italian Francesco Moser, when a low flying helicopter with its nose up pushed him from behind by creating a tailwind while a phalanx of motorcycles drove in front, both aiding him in the decisive time trial which led to his overall victory. For many involved in the race, from the sponsors to the race organizers, to the Italian public, it was beneficial to have an Italian win.

It is not uncommon that racers know the drivers of vehicles as they develop friendships with time on the racing circuit. In the 2011 Giro, as we raced through the Dolomites, the peloton split between two climbs. With a handful of riders, including our team leader, I chased the lead group from behind. We were in no man’s land sandwiched between two larger groups. As a motorbike passed us, one of the riders in our group nodded at the driver and then paced the group for a few hundred meters before speeding off to the leaders. Soon after an ambulance passed us and did the same thing. And then another motorcycle. Before long we were back with the leaders. The rider seemed to know the drivers or maybe the drivers were just fans of the rider and wanted to lend a hand towards his success.

It’s not a stretch to imagine money or favours changing hands to produce a favourable outcome for a rider or a team.

Directly influencing the win

Below, watch Nico Mattan win a controversial Gent – Wevelgem in 2005 where he seemingly launches from car to car, moto to moto to take the win over Juan Antonio Flecha. Although Flecha protested after the race, the UCI said it was the fault of the drivers, not Mattan, and the result stood.



With the proliferation of online betting, where anybody can place a bet on a sporting event from their cell phone, vehicle influence should be more heavily scrutinized, especially with live-in-race betting where bets can be placed as the race unfolds. The drivers can not only influence outcomes but can also relay what they are seeing within the race to someone outside of the race, that the television viewer might not know. It would be hard to police. Cycling has a long and dark history of races being bought and sold and manipulation of outcome is not something the UCI should be blind to.

Discussions about solutions

Recently, retired pro Adam Hansen, and now the president of the riders’ union, the CPA, which works to protect the integrity of the sport and the safety of the riders, has addressed concerns over the influence of vehicles in races. Not only do motorcycles influence race outcomes but they are also large and dangerous when moving among the peloton.

The bikes, loaded with two riders, camera and transmission gear as well as saddlebags are heavy and cumbersome, decreasing their maneuverability and stopping speed. When I was racing in the Vuelta a España early in my career I was involved in a crash at the back of the peloton. A camera motorcycle following the race too closely hit me when I was lying on the ground and skidded for several metres until it came to a stop with me under the wheel. Incidents with motorbikes aren’t uncommon. As speeds in the peloton increase year over year so does danger.

While there is no clear solution to eliminating drafting while also increasing vehicle safety within the peloton, the current discussion around it is a starting point. Smaller motorcycles, the introduction of new television transmission technology, more policing by commissaires and increasing awareness of the effects on outcome will make the races both safer and equitable.

Michael Barry is a former Olympian, WorldTour rider and author. He co-owns Mariposa Bicycles.