The last few pro ‘cross races are coming up

It’s been a long–but exciting cyclocross season, but there’s still a few left. You won’t see eight-time world champion Mathieu van der Poel in them–he is now fully committed to the road seawson (which is well underway!) but many of the usual suspects will continue to toe the line.

There are three big races left in the season: the Exact Cross Sint-Niklaas – Waaslandcross in Belgium, the X2O Trofee Brussels – Brussels Universities Cyclocross in Belgium, and the Internationale Sluitingsprijs Oostmalle in Belgium.

All of Team Canada has gone back to North America (or some, to Europe) to prepare for their road or MTB seasons, too.

On Valentine’s Day, the final Exact Cross of the year goes down in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. The next day, riders race the X2O Trofee Brussels.

On Sunday, Niels Vandeputte took his first X2O Trofee win of the season. Mees Hendrikx took an early lead but Vandeputte quickly moved ahead. Spaniard Filipe Orts and Euro champ Toon Aerts chased behind. Vandeputte gradually pulled away while Hendrikx, Aerts, Michael Vanthourenhout, and series leader Joris Nieuwenhuis battled for the podium positions.

Orts struggled to maintain contact, and fatigue eventually dropped Aerts from contention. In the closing laps, a small mistake from Nieuwenhuis allowed Vanthourenhout to secure second, with Vandeputte finishing comfortably ahead to take the victory.

In the women’s it was Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, taking her first X2O Trofee dub, ending Lucinda Brand’s perfect series run and securing her fourth win of 2025–2026.

The Dutchwoman led from early in the race, flying through the challenging sand sections. Brand and European champion Inge van der Heijden battled behind. Despite the world champion’s efforts to close the gap, Alvarado maintained a solid lead to the finish, with van der Heijden and Leonie Bentveld rounding out the podium.

The last big race of the year is the Internationale Sluitingsprijs Oostmalle on Feb. 22.

You can watch the Exact Cross and X2O Trofee races on Flobikes.com. There’s also a whole bunch of road races to watch there too.

