The last lap duel between Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert was incredible

Cyclocross fans were in for a treat once again at the latest round of the UCI World Cup in Benidorm, Spain. Mathieu van der Poel beat Wout van Aert on Sunday, but it was anyone’s guess even until the final seconds of the race.

This year, van Aert has been the one beating MvdP the most, so it was probably a good confidence boost for the Dutchman to take the win. Alpecin-Deceuninck rider was the strongest through the sand, but given that it was a fast course, he couldn’t shake the Jumbo-Visma rider.

Both cyclists swapped leads for most of the race, and when it came to the finish, it was a very tight sprint. With just a quick left-hander before the short finale, van der Poel barely got him.

But oh boy, was it close.

Check out the wild last lap below.