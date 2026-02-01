The most beautiful ‘comeback’ story at the ’cross worlds

Sports can be amazing sometimes. There are some tough, tough moments, and then there are the beautiful ones that make it all worthwhile. The comeback after injury, the win after a long drought. Sometimes the lows make the highs that much better for the rider–and us fans. Well, that definitely happened at the first race of the 2026 UCI ‘cross worlds.

The junior race delivered a long-awaited redemption for Barbora Bukovska, one year after a heartbreaking mistake cost her the world title the year before. The Czech rider rode to gold, overtaking defending champion Lise Revol in the closing laps to claim the rainbow jersey.

Bukovska’s beautiful day

The race opened at full speed. Dutch rider Rianne Nieuwenhuis took the hole shot, but Revol quickly moved to the front and began opening a gap. Early chaos on the flyover delayed several riders, including Bukovska and several others, forcing them to chase from behind.

By the end of the first lap, Revol had built a 10-second advantage. Nynke Jochems led the chase for the Netherlands alongside Italy’s Giorgia Pellizotti and Britain’s Zoe Roche, while Bukovska began methodically working her way forward.

Bukovska’s ride came together on the second lap. She bridged into the chase group as Revol continued to press the pace at the front.

Midway through the race, Bukovska raised the tempo. She distanced Roche and rode clear with compatriot Lucie Grahova, the pair steadily reeling in Revol. With two laps to go, the gap visibly shrank as Bukovska carried speed through the technical sections and long carries.

On the penultimate lap, Bukovska finally caught Revol just before the finish straight, turning the race into a head-to-head battle. Grahova’s pressure distanced the remaining podium contenders, while Canada’s Alexa Haviland took ninth, four seconds clear of tenth. This, btw, would be the top result for Canadians in all of the races.

Bukovska attacked at the start of the bell lap, immediately putting Revol under pressure. The Czech rider powered away and rode solo to the biggest win of her career. Grahova recovered from a late mishap to take bronze behind Revol.

A year ago

At the 2025 junior world championships, Bukovska appeared headed for victory when the bell rang with a comfortable lead. Believing the race was over, she celebrated too early before being shouted back into action. Maybe she heard all the cowbells. But either way, the hesitation proved costly. Revol closed the gap in the final kilometre, and a late mistake sealed Bukovska’s silver medal.

In Hulst, there was no confusion — only patience, precision, and a finish that left no doubt. It’s great to see her finally get that beautiful rainbow jersey.

Man, you love to see it. Gratulujeme, mistryně světa!