The most important question every Milan – San Remo fan asks

Listen, we love bike racing, but sometimes not a lot happens for many, many hours. Especially in a race like Milan – San Remo. The men race just under 300 km, and the women race half as much. But ultimately, the action really only takes place toward the end.

In 2025, the women’s edition returns as Milan-San Remo Donne, previously known as the Primavera Classic, last won by Trixi Worrack. The men’s race saw thrilling moments in 2024 with Tadej Pogačar’s attack and Jasper Philipsen’s victory. Riders like Mads Pedersen, Filippo Ganna, and Tom Pidcock could also be in the top spot. The women’s race features stars like Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Balsamo, and Canadian champion Olivia Baril.

But before all the action, both groups of riders will need their legs tenderized with a long lead-up.

Will Pogačar go on the Poggio or Cipressa? Someone made a cheeky website that seems to be a keen resource about Pogi’s actions.

But there’s also an even cheekier website, asking the question we all ask: is Milan San Remo exciting yet?

Hey, you never know what will happen on Saturday—so you can also check out all the action of both the men’s and women’s racing on FloBikes.com.

Be sure to check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report on both races—and we will definitely have the answer to that question by then.