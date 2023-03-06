The most important Strade Bianche post-race news: How is the poor horse?

There were some tense moments in the closing kilometres of Strade Bianche on Saturday when a loose horse ran in front of Demi Vollering. The SD Worx rider was chasing Kristen Faulkner (Jayco AlUla) who was solo, with 17.5 km to go. As she took a fast left-hander down a descent, a horse made its way onto the road. The horse just avoided the former Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner. Vollering, 26, managed to steer clear but screamed as the equine almost took her out.

That shriek from Demi. Chilling stuff pic.twitter.com/FJB1FCX3V9 — The TT Podcast 🚴 (@ttpdcst) March 4, 2023

It was a tense moment for both Vollering, and anyone watching the feed.

Eventually, the horse would hit the deck around a corner, landing on the side of the road.

Cycling fans and animal lovers were immediately worried about the mare. Fortunately, she’s okay. Her vet posted on Facebook after the incident.

“Zlatana is fine, sorry for her escape at the Strade Bianche. A few days of antibiotics, a lot of fear, but in the end, everything ended well.”

This isn’t the first time a horse has jumped into a bike race. For the safety of both animals, and cyclists, let’s hope it’s the last.