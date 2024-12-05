The new Cofidis kit is…well…different?

The 2025 season is around the corner, so for pros, it’s new kit day. Cofidis, one of the oldest teams in the peloton, revealed its new kit from exte ondo, and it’s dramatically different from previous iterations. There’s yellow and maroon in a style they’ve never used before. The company logo has yellow and red, so it’s not a rebrand. The kit sort of resembles Norwegian squad UNO-X, but still, at least it’s not blue like so many teams.

Campy is back

In 2025, the French team will also be sponsored by Campagnolo. Team Cofidis will equip its LOOK bikes with Campagnolo components, including the Super Record Wireless groupset and Bora ULTRA WTO wheels. This marks Campagnolo’s return to the WorldTour, with both the men’s and women’s Cofidis teams riding bikes fitted with Campagnolo parts under a four-year agreement. The decision came after extensive testing by Cofidis mechanics and technicians in collaboration with LOOK and Campagnolo.

The bikes will feature the Super Record Wireless groupset, and Cofidis cyclists will also have access to the MyCampy 3.0 app for personalized settings.

The setup includes Bora ULTRA WTO wheels, selected for their stiffness and aerodynamic design. Riders can choose between 45mm or 60mm rim heights based on race conditions. For time trials, the bikes will be equipped with Bora Ultra WTO TT disc wheels.

One of the oldest teams in peloton

Cofidis is a French financial services company specializing in consumer credit, offering personal loans, credit cards, and insurance. It is part of the Crédit Mutuel Group and operates in several European countries. The team was formed in 1996 by legendary former pro cyclist and directeur sportif Cyrille Guimard. One of its early signings was none other than Lance Armstrong, who was subsequently dropped after his cancer diagnosis. Several other English-speaking riders have ridden for the team, including David Millar and Bobby Julich.

Anyway, here’s the kit. What do you think?