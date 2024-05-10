The new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe kit has been leaked

The new kit that Bora-Hansgrohe will wear at the Tour de France has been leaked. The German team is getting a new title sponsor through the energy drink company Red Bull, and will feature prominently on the kit, bikes and helmets.

Oh and did you hear that? It’s the sound of every other cycling website making a “Red Bull giving Bora-Hansgrohe wings joke.” Thankfully, we here at Canadian Cycling Magazine don’t fall for cheap gags.

Similar to F1 colours

If you follow F1, you’ll notice the kit looks similar to Max Verstappen and the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team’s design. First officially reported by WielerFlits, the design had already made its way on social media.

In January, Red Bull acquired a controlling interest in the companies that owned the German team, a move confirmed by documents from Austria’s Federal Competition Authority. Responsible for ensuring compliance with competition laws, the authority verified that Red Bull GmbH, based in Austria, indirectly acquired a 51 percent stake in RD pro cycling GmbH & Co KG and RD Beteiligungs GmbH. These companies were the owners of the Bora-Hansgrohe WorldTour team, with team manager Ralph Denk previously holding the majority stake.

Red Bull and Roglič

While the collaboration between Red Bull and Bora-Hansgrohe is not new—there is already a “Red Bull Junior Brothers” scouting program for 2024—the acquisition was significant. Red Bull played a pivotal role in the team’s recruitment of Primož Roglič during the recent off-season, with the Slovenian athlete seen at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre near Salzburg during negotiations.

Red Bull’s involvement in sports is longstanding, owning an F1 team and various soccer teams, including RB Leipzig in Germany and FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Red Bull sponsors numerous individual athletes, emphasizing off-road disciplines, particularly in mountain biking. Athletes like Wout van Aert, Blanka Vas, and Tom Pidcock are part of Red Bull’s roster, sporting specially branded Red Bull helmets. Emily Batty, the recently retired Canadian cyclist, was also affiliated with Red Bull, often seen wearing their distinctive headgear.

Red Bull gives you wins?

Okay, I lied, I love cheap jokes. Presumably Red Bull will feature on the Bora-Hansgrohe helmets, albeit different than the current helmets for individually sponsored cyclists.

Roglič will be one of the main rivals for the seemingly unstoppable Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France, who is currently dominating the Giro d’Italia. Pog, like another former Tour de France winner, Geraint Thomas, will be doing both the Italian Grand Tour, and the TdF.