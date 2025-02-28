The no-fail guide to setting up tubeless tires

If you’ve ever found yourself swearing at a stubborn tire, covered in sealant and questioning why you ever decided to go tubeless, you’re not alone. But it shouldn’t be that hard. With the right approach, setting up tubeless can be painless.

So, here’s the ultimate guide to making sure your tubeless setup never fails—because once it’s dialed, you’ll never want to go back to tubes again.

1. Start with perfect rim tape

Before you even think about mounting a tire, you need to set yourself up for success—and that starts with good rim tape.

Use proper tubeless tape. Yes, some people swear by Gorilla tape as a budget hack, but tubeless-specific tape is designed to seal properly and handle the pressures of riding.

Get the right width. Your tape should be 1–2mm wider than your rim’s internal width to ensure a solid seal.

Clean the rim. Use isopropyl alcohol to wipe it down before taping—dirt and grease can cause the tape to lift, leading to leaks.

Tape it right. Start over the valve hole, go all the way around once, then go around a second time over the valve for extra reinforcement. If your tires fit loosely on your rims, consider double-layering the entire rim for a tighter fit.

Press it down. After applying, rub the tape firmly into the rim bed to eliminate air bubbles and ensure a perfect seal.

Pro tip: Instead of cutting a hole for the valve, stab a small hole with a pick—this prevents peeling and helps create a tighter seal.

2. Valves matter

A leaky valve can ruin your tubeless setup before you even get started, so don’t ignore the details. Use quality valves. Some cheap valves don’t seat well and can leak. Stick to trusted brands.

Check the rubber base. Many valves come with different-shaped rubber gaskets—test them to see which one fits your rim best for an airtight seal.

Clean old valve cores. If reusing valves, check for gunked-up cores that slow air flow. If needed, clean them or replace them.

Tighten correctly. Push down firmly on the valve from above when tightening the nut to compress the rubber and seal it properly—but don’t over-tighten.

3. Choose the right tires (and check them!)

Even with perfect tape and valves, a bad tire can ruin everything. Make sure your tires are actually tubeless-ready. This seems obvious, but not all tires are compatible with tubeless setups.

Check for damage. If your tire has been plugged multiple times, is worn out, or fits too loosely on the rim, you might struggle to get a reliable seal.

Clean out old sealant. If reusing tires, remove any dried-up, old sealant—it can interfere with the new sealant’s performance.

Match your tires to your rims; double-check compatibility before installation.

Pro tip: If your tires feel loose on the rim, double up on rim tape to create a better seal.

4. The right sealant makes all the difference

Sealant is the magic sauce that keeps your tubeless system airtight and puncture-proof—so don’t skimp on it.

Use a quality sealant. Not all sealants are equal. Some last longer, while others seal faster—choose based on your riding conditions. If you’re not sure, ask your local bike shop.

Follow the manufacturer’s recommendation. Most tires require 60–120 ml of sealant. Don’t underfill—new tires soak up some sealant, so go generous on the first fill.

Don’t mix brands. Different sealants can react poorly together, clumping up and losing effectiveness.

Know when to refresh. Sealant dries out over time—check and top up every three-to-six months.

How to Add Sealant:

Method 1 (before seating the tire): Pour sealant directly into the tire before fully mounting it.

Method 2 (after seating the tire): Inflate the tire dry, remove the valve core and inject sealant through the valve with a syringe.

The second method is less messy, but either works fine as long as you shake and distribute the sealant properly.

5. Inflation: the moment of truth

This is where most people struggle—getting the tire to seat properly and hold air.

Try a tubeless-specific pump or air compressor. Standard floor pumps might not deliver enough air volume quickly enough.

Use a burst of air. If you don’t have a compressor, use a tubeless charger pump or an air canister to deliver a sudden rush of air that helps pop the bead into place.

Remove the valve core. If struggling to get air in fast enough, remove the valve core before inflating—this allows for faster airflow. You can reinstall it after the tire is seated.

Check the bead line. Once inflated, look for an even bead line around the rim. If you see any dips or bulges, deflate and try again.

Use soapy water. Spraying soapy water on the bead can help it slide into place and seal better.

Pro tip: If a tire refuses to seat, wrap a strap or inner tube around the tire’s circumference to press it against the rim, forcing the bead towards the outer edges of the rim. This can help form a better seal when inflating.

6. The final steps: shake, spin and ride

Your tire might be holding air, but you’re not done yet. Shake it up. Once inflated, shake and rotate the wheel to distribute the sealant evenly around the inside.

Check for leaks. If you see tiny bubbles or wet spots, let the sealant do its thing—give it time to fill microgaps.

Let it sit. Some people leave their wheels lying flat for a few hours, flipping them halfway through to let the sealant settle into the bead.

Go ride. The best way to finalize a tubeless setup is to get out and ride—the flexing of the tire helps seal everything up properly.

Troubleshooting: what if it’s still leaking?

Sometimes the best way to troubleshoot is to get that wheel in the bath tub and determine exactly where the air’s coming out. If air keeps escaping, check these common issues. If the rim tape is lifting or torn you may have to re-tape the rim. If the air is coming out at the valve, push down hard on the valve and re-tighten the nut. If the bead isn’t fully seated try reinflating with a strong burst of air and check the bead line. If you’ve tried all these steps numerous times and are at your wit’s end, it might be time to head to your local bike shop with your tail between your legs. Not to worry, they’ve seen it all.

Conclusion: tubeless done right

Setting up tubeless doesn’t have to be a nightmare. If you prep properly, use quality components and follow these steps, you should have a bombproof setup that saves weight, reduces flats and lets you run lower pressures for better grip.

And once you get it dialed, you’ll never look back.