The official Tour de France Netflix docuseries trailer has dropped

The new Tour de France Netflix documentary series was launched on Wednesday, and it looks pretty great. “Tour de France: Unchained” will follow several teams as they try and navigate the ups and downs of the biggest bike race in the world.

Netflix describes the show as “captivating and dramatic.” The docuseries will follow seven teams of cyclists as they compete in the 2022 installment of the world’s most grueling bike race.

The teams featured are AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin-Fenix, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ cycling Team, Ineos Grenadiers, Team Jumbo-Visma and Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

The show will be available to watch on Netflix on June 8.

Check out the trailer below.