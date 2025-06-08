The peloton’s giants come out to play on opening stage of Dauphiné

The Tour de France warm-up race 77th Critérium du Dauphiné kicked off on Sunday, the eight-stage WorldTour race pitting Tadej Pogačar against 2023 titlist Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, the trio that stood on the Tour podium last July. In a sprint the world champion prevailed over the Visma-Lease a Bike Dane to pull on the first leader’s jersey. The top Canadian was Guillaume Boivin in 89th.

The Course

Seven Cat. 4’s were on offer in the second half of 195.8 km to tempt escapees. At the 119 km mark, the riders would enter circuits, a half-circuit to start, with the first of three passages of Cat. 4 Cote de Buffon, 800 metres of 8.8 percent. Then came two 32-laps, each with Cote de Domerat and Cote de Buffon. The final Buffon peaked 7 km from the finish line in Montluçon.

Only two French riders bothered to make a breakaway on Sunday. Cofidis’s Paul Ourselin took enough mountains points before being caught with 60 km to go to wear the KOM jersey on Monday. On the second passage of Côte de Buffon, riders like Pogačar started making accelerations. The remaining fugitive, Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), received a companion in Bahrain-Victorious Brit Fred Wright.

Paul Ourselin ouvre la route sur la première étape du Dauphiné 🤜📷 Getty Images — Team Cofidis (@teamcofidis.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T09:09:12.411Z

Heading towards the final Cote de Domerat, the duo’s lead was only 30 seconds. Thierry went back to the peloton after sopping up the Domerat’s KOM point. Lidl-Trek was prominent at the front of the field. Wright was nabbed with 7 km remaining amid wild skirmishing.

Several attacks launched on Buffon. This streamlined the numbers considerably. Vingegaard made a mighty dig to which Pogačar responded. Mathieu van der Poel, Santiago Buitrago and Evenepoel joined them.

It was touch and go inside the final kilometer, with the quintet’s gap slight. With the peloton rampaging behind them, absorbing Buitrago, the other four fought it out, the world champion winning by a bike throw over two-time Tour victor Vingegaard.

Monday’s spreads six categorized climbs out evenly over 204 km from Prémilhat to Issoire.



2025 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 1

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 4:40:12

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

3) Mathiue van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) s.t.

4) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step) s.t.

89) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:17

124) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos) +3:49