The Race to the Sun and the Race of the Two Seas take WorldTour centre stage

Today the 83rd Paris-Nice, the Race to the Sun, kicked off in Le Perray-en-Yvelines with a sprint stage that Tim Merlier won, and tomorrow the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico, the Race of the Two Seas, gets underway in Lido di Camaiore with a short time trial. These two stage races, eight days and seven days long respectively, will occupy the WorldTour spotlight before Milan-San Remo on March 23.

Paris-Nice

Last year’s surprising battle between two Americans, UAE-Emirates’ Brandon McNulty and Visma-LAB’s Matteo Jorgenson, went Jorgenson’s way, Remco Evenepoel the runner up and Primož Roglič meeting the minimal expectations in his first race for Red Bull with tenth. Jorgenson returns to defend his title.

The first big GC day is on Tuesday, a team time trial certain to create a decanting. Stages 4, 5 and 7 all hold summit finishes.

Volta ao Algarve victor Jonas Vingegaard seems likely to dominate the race, with Ben O’Connor, Pavel Sivakov, Aleksandr Vlasov and João Almeida scrapping for the podium. Israel-Premier Tech is skipping this one.

Tirreno-Adriatico

Last March in Italy, double stage winner Vingegaard beat out Juan Ayuso and Jai Hindley for the distinctive Neptune’s trident trophy.

Besides the brief chrono, Stage 6, ending on the HC-rated Frontignano climb, will go a long way to determine the final GC. Stage 3 also offers a HC summit finish, but it’s more long than steep.

Derek Gee is hot coming off his first stage race title at O Gran Camiño. Gee will be opposed by Spaniards Ayuso and Pello Bilbao, along with the Yates brothers.

March 9-16: Paris-Nice

March 10-16: Tirreno-Adriatico