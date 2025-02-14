The redemption of Jackson Goldstone: a comeback for the ages

Jackson Goldstone’s return to Red Bull Hardline is a dramatic and inspiring story. The young Canadian phenom took the world by surprise in 2022, winning his first-ever Hardline race in Wales by an astonishing seven seconds. His raw talent, precision and fearlessness made him a standout competitor, destined for greatness.

But 2024 had other plans.

In the Hardline Tasmania 2024 event, Goldstone was on pace to dominate once again when disaster struck. A seemingly minor miscalculation at–just a millimeter or two off-line in the brutal rock garden—sent him tumbling. The crash was violent, a shocking moment that left spectators and commentators in stunned silence. At first, he thought he was fine. There was no immediate pain, no obvious sign of injury. But when he tested his knee, the reality set in—he had torn his ACL and MCL.

His season was over before it even began.

The long road back

Recovering from an ACL injury is one of the toughest challenges an athlete can face. For a rider like Goldstone, whose success depends on split-second reactions and absolute trust in his body, it was an uphill battle—both physically and mentally.

The months that followed were grueling. Surgery, rehabilitation and the agonizing wait to get back on the bike. But Goldstone wasn’t just focused on recovery—he was driven by one goal: redemption.

As the 2025 Red Bull Hardline approached, the pressure mounted. Could he return to the same level? Would he ever be the same rider again?

Back to the beast

Arriving at the course in 2025 Goldstone was greeted by the familiar sight of towering jumps, treacherous rock gardens and sheer drops. It was the same unforgiving track that had sidelined him the year before.

“It was weird to be back,” he admitted. “Everything looked the same but different.”

The camaraderie of Hardline was unlike any other event. Riders shared tips, helped each other dial in their lines and pushed one another to be better. But make no mistake—this was still a competition. And Goldstone wasn’t here just to ride. He was here to win.

Qualifying: A Taste of Speed

Goldstone’s first real test came in qualifying. As he dropped into the course, the world watched. Could he still hang with the best?

The answer came fast.

Blazing through the track with a mix of aggression and control, he laid down a run that placed him among the top contenders. His speed was undeniable.. But even with a solid run, the competition was fierce. Young up-and-comer Asa Vermette was setting blistering times, proving himself to be a real threat.

Goldstone finished second in qualifying.

The run of redemption

Goldstone’s run was electric.

From the first turn, he was on fire—riding aggressively but with the calculated precision of a true champion. The rock garden approached, the same place that had stolen a year of his career. He lined up perfectly, soared through the section with surgical accuracy and charged ahead.

The further he went, the faster he became. The jumps, the technical sections, the massive 80-foot finish-line gap—Goldstone tackled them all with confidence. He crossed the line with a jaw-dropping time, taking the lead by 3.1 seconds.

Now, all he could do was wait.

The final showdown

Only one rider stood between him and victory—Asa Vermette. The young American had been lightning-fast all weekend and his run was no different. He was pushing hard, fighting for every fraction of a second.

But in the end, it wasn’t enough.

Goldstone’s time held. He had done it. He’d won be a tenth of a second.