The rise of the big wheel: Introducing the 32er and the 36er

David Folch didn’t invent big-wheel bikes. But he might be the first to take them seriously.

“There were others before me,” he says. “Coker made a cruiser bike with 36-inch wheels maybe 25 years ago—it was an abomination. Then there was the Klydesdale by ChoiceCollective, made in small batches. But they were cruisers, novelties.”

DirtySixer was born in 2013 after Folch, who’s 6’6″, crashed on a custom 700c road bike.

“It was dangerous,” he says. “The geometry was totally off. I broke my ankle and while I was in a cast I started designing a bike scaled to my body—like using the proportion tool in Photoshop: take a picture of a 5’10” rider on his 29er and slide the tool up to reach 6’6″. You will measure the wheels at about 32″ tall. Scale up to 6’11” and you get 36″ wheels. It’s as simple as that.”

Why 36 inches isn’t crazy—it’s logical

The logic behind big wheels is surprisingly straightforward.

“Look at kids’ bikes,” Folch says. “Woom starts with 14″ wheels and scales up as the kid grows. But adults? We just stop at 29″. Why? Why should someone who’s 7’2″ ride the same wheel size as someone who’s 5’6″? It makes no sense.”

DirtySixer now makes both 32″ and 36″ wheel bikes. “The 36ers are for the giants—think NBA centers,” he says. “The 32ers are for anyone between point guards and centers. You still get all the benefits—stability, comfort, proportion—without needing to be over 7 feet tall.”

Are they for everyone? “Nope. If you’re under 5’11”, you might not feel the difference. But if you’re tall, you’ll never want to go back.”

What about the industry?

Major brands are watching. Maxxis 32″ tires were spotted at the Taipai bike show in late March. And Folch says he has loaned some gear to the big brands for testing

“They say they’re ‘acquiring data.’”

But he doesn’t worry about bigger players leapfrogging him.

“DirtySixer isn’t the bike industry,” he says. “We’re a solution for people who’ve been ignored.”

And he’s not trying to make anyone replace their 29er.

“It’s like shoe sizes. Size 15 doesn’t make size 10 disappear. This is about offering proper options for bigger riders.”

No gimmicks, no new standards

“I get it,” Folch says. “People are tired of being told they need a new bike every two years. That’s not what DirtySixer is. Our bikes are built to last. We use existing parts—fat bike, downhill, ebike, cargo bike standards. Nothing proprietary, nothing that’ll be obsolete next season.”

That hasn’t stopped people from complaining.

“Every time I post online, I get thousands of insults. People saying big wheels are stupid, ugly, whatever. A lot of them just don’t understand tall people’s problems. Or they’re projecting their frustration with the bike industry.”

Gravity bikes, mullet setups and what’s next

Folch doesn’t just build commuter bikes for basketball players. DirtySixer has tested mountain bikes, drop-bar gravel builds, even mullet setups with 32″ front and 29″ rear wheels.

“I’ve played with mixed wheel sizes. A 36/32 mullet doesn’t really work, but a 32/29 could be perfect for gravity bikes and shorter riders. That’s in the pipeline.”

And no, he doesn’t think 32″ wheels are the future of biking—for everyone.

“We’re not replacing anything. We’re just adding a proper solution for tall people. It’s about inclusion, not revolution.”

Shaq-approved, community-driven

DirtySixer bikes have been ridden by some big names—literally. Shaquille O’Neal, NBA players, even full teams. But Folch says his real mission is simpler.

“I’m not trying to win the Tour de France. I’m trying to give tall people a safe, comfortable, fun riding experience. For some, it’s life-changing. They tell me they hadn’t ridden in years, that regular bikes were too small or too scary.”

Kind of a big wheel?

Folch is mostly interested in helping tall riders finally get a bike that fits.

“We’ve been deprived of the riding experience that shorter riders take for granted,” he says. “I’m not ahead of the curve or chasing trends. I’m just building bikes that make sense for tall people.”