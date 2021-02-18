Pinarello announces new North American ambassador program

Italian bicycle maker Pinarello has announced a new ambassador program. The Scuderia Pinarello is a diverse team of North American brand ambassadors, all with different goals for the 2021 season.

The Scuderia, which means stable or team in Italian, includes eight athletes from various disciplines. The team includes an Olympic medalist, a gravel-racing champion, a big-wave surfer, a community cycling advocate and four time Canadian national champion Adam Roberge.

“Our mission with the Scuderia is to welcome all people to discover their potential on a bike,” says Kim Rogers, the senior marketing manager at Pinarello. “We very intentionally selected a team of Ambassadors who represent a wide swath of the cycling spectrum and who are committed to helping motivate others to tap into the power of riding bikes.”

Pinarello plans to collaborate with Scuderia members to create “inspiring stories and experiences aimed at increasing accessibility to cycling for all demographics and experience levels”.

Racers will represent the Scuderia at events such as Unbound Gravel, Transrockies Gravel Royale and The Last Best Ride. Pinarello will also support the Scuderia riders’ personal goals, projects and organizations, with the intention of benefitting the team members’ local cycling communities.

2021 Scuderia Pinarello lineup

Jamie Bestwick

Jamie Bestwick has won 14 X Games gold medals and is currently the Olympic coach for Team GB BMX. With a newfound passion for gravel riding he plans to compete in the Unbound Gravel 200 this year.

Amity Rockwell

A former endurance runner, Amity Rockwell found her niche the gravel scene with a commanding win at the 2019 Unbound Gravel (formerly DK 200). Rockwell also started Fast Friends, an online discussion forum, to engage and include women in cycling.

Adam Roberge

Three-time Canadian National Time Trial and one-time National Road Champion, Adam Roberge has been racing professionally for four years. This season, he will race on Pinarello’s Grevil at Gravel Unbound and the Transrockies Gravel Royale.

Anthony Carter

A self-trained coach, Anthony Carter is the director of Get-It-In-Club, a club for Black cyclists with over 5,000 members. This year, Carter will focus on training for the Unbound Gravel 100 and becoming a certified USA Cycling Coach.

Mari Holden

Olympic Silver Medalist, TT World Champion and former USA Cycling National Coach, in 2021 Mari Holden will turn her attention to engaging communities through a variety of grassroots programs. Holden will also be mentoring fellow Scuderia member Anthony Carter to help him achieve his goals for the season.

Jess Cerra

A former UCI pro rider, Jess Cerra is the co-founder of The Last Best Ride gravel race in Montana and is a professional chef and creator of JoJe’ Bar, a gluten-free, plant-based real food bar.

Meredith Edwards

An elite ski mountaineer and ultrarunner who has podiumed at events such as the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (TDS), Meredith Edwards has now set her sights on gravel riding. She has plans to ride in several races and attempt several FKT’s.

Kai Lenny

Kai Lenny is a professional surfer but is also a passionate cyclist. Lenny’s mother, Paula, is a former AM cyclist. Lenny will be creating stories around the Hawaiian cycling community.